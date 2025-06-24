Wieslander interviewed on TV4 Nyhetsmorgon

On Tuesday, June 24, Anna Wieslander, Director for Northern Europe, participated in TV4 Nyhetsmorgon to comment on developments from the NATO summit in The Hague.
“This summit is, on the one hand, about having a narrow agenda to limit the opportunities for Trump to act unpredictably. At the same time, it also involves a historic agenda, if it goes through, as it includes major military investments that the alliance hasn’t made since the Cold War, as well as a shift where Europe would take much greater responsibility for the military dimension – something that would be launched if agreed upon. So on one hand, a narrow agenda, and on the other, quite a historic one if it goes through”, Anna Wieslander says.
Listen to the whole interview from 30 minutes into the program.
