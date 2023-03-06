Wieslander on Svenska Dagbladet Podcast

Director for Northern Europe Anna Wieslander spoke to the Svenska Dagbladet’s podcast about Sweden and Finland potentially splitting their NATO bids.
Further reading
Tue, Feb 7, 2023
What would happen if Sweden and Finland split up their NATO bids?
New Atlanticist By
Finland proceeding without Sweden should be a last resort because of all the strategic and logistical difficulties it would create.
Fri, Jan 6, 2023
How allied Sweden and Finland can secure Northern Europe
Issue Brief By
NATO is approaching its ninth round of enlargement. The accession of Sweden and Finland—two solid democracies and defenders of the international-rules based order—into the Alliance will strengthen the core of the transatlantic community.
Wed, Feb 22, 2023
What I heard in Munich: Four fears are holding the West back from quicker, bolder support for Ukraine
New Atlanticist By Anna Wieslander
There is fear of escalation, fear of having Ukraine fully in the European family, fear of a defeated Russia, and fear of a defeated Ukraine.