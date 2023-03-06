Wieslander on Sveriges Radio “Studio Ett”

Hide
Listen Here (Swedish)

Director for Northern Europe Anna Wieslander spoke to the Svergies Radio on the visiting Hungarian delegation to Stockholm, which met with parliamentarians to discuss NATO membership.

