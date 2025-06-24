Wieslander on Swedish TV, Aktuellt

On Tuesday, June 24th, Anna Wieslander, Director for Northern Europe, appeared on Swedish news program Aktuellt to comment on the NATO summit in The Hague.

“Trump is truly the central figure at the meeting and decisive in many ways. The agenda is historically small and narrow, yet what is on the agenda is also historic for NATO. If the expected increase in defense spending comes out of the meeting, it will mark the beginning of a completely new era for NATO – one in which European countries take much greater responsibility of security in Europe. That’s a major challenge”, Anna Wieslander says.

“I believe this will go down in the history books as a pivotal meeting. In modern times, since the Cold War, we haven’t seen this level of investment in defense. But this joint approach will have major effects going forward”, she states.

Listen to the whole interview at 21.20-21.22 minutes.

