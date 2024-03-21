Wieslander quoted in the Wall Street Journal

On March 21, Anna Wieslander, director for Northern Europe, spoke to the Wall Street Journal about the pressing issue of Russian Threat Forces in Europe. In the wake of uncertain U.S. commitment to NATO, Europe finds itself at a critical juncture, torn between bolstering defense capabilities and protecting the budget of other programs.
“It comes down to the political will in combination with an ability to explain to the public what it is we really have to do,” she said. “The closer to Russia you get, the easier it seems to be.”
