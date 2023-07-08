Wieslander quoted in Dagens Nyheter

“‘Another important reason for NATO to include Sweden is political’, as Anna Wieslander points out.”
“‘Sweden is a solid old democracy, we have a strong economy and we are members of the EU. Politically, we are a reliable country because NATO is based on democratic values with respect for the rule of law and individual freedom. From that point of view, we are an asset’ says Anna Wieslander”.
