“In Sweden, defense was a low priority before the Ukraine war. Now, it’s the number one issue. The question is, can you take out the insurance when the house is on fire? That is something NATO is also going to have to decide.”
Thu, Mar 10, 2022
Wieslander and Skaluba’s Column mentioned on Fox News
President Niinistö was asked on Fox News to respond to a column by Wieslander and Skaluba.
Wed, Feb 9, 2022
Wieslander on “Finlandization” of Ukraine in New York Times
“‘Finlandization’ would appear to rule out [the possibility of NATO membership for Ukraine] and allow Moscow a heavy hand in Ukrainian affairs — concessions Kyiv and NATO have rejected as unacceptable, ” wrote the New York Times. “All of this goes against what Ukraine has been striving for,” said Anna Wieslander, director for Northern Europe […]
Sat, Feb 26, 2022
Wieslander interviewed by Times Radio on Putin’s goals in Ukraine
“This is a game he is playing on two levels. One is Ukraine and the attack and invasion we now see him pursuing. The other is the bigger game, which is a Europe that is rolled back to the Cold War and where Russia has clear spheres of influence and buffer zones, which include Eastern […]