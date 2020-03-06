As the global community grapples with COVID-19 (coronavirus) and its far-reaching implications, the Atlantic Council is monitoring the situation closely.

Although there is no confirmed “community transmission” of the virus in the DMV (DC, Maryland, Virginia) region, we have implemented a series of precautions and restrictions to ensure the maximum safety of our staff and community. We are acting on the assumption that it is likely just a matter of time before there is confirmed community transmission in the DMV. With a rapidly evolving situation, we are assessing the situation on a daily basis.

We will be guided by actions and advice of Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the DC Department of Health, and the Federal Government as to when and whether to take a pause in our public convening or move toward tele-working, among other options.

Travel policy for employees and visitors

For employees, earlier this week we halted all non-essential business travel through April 30. We are also asking employees to report on personal travel or business travel booked outside of our travel agency.

Employees who have traveled to a country designated high-risk by the CDC and State Department are asked to maintain a 14-day self-quarantine period starting with the day they arrive back in the US. During this period, employees will work remotely. Additionally, management is maintaining flexible policies that permit employees to stay home to care for sick family members.

All event attendees and visitors are being asked to confirm ahead of time that they have not been placed at risk with contracting COVID-19 over the last 14 days, including but not limited to contact with anyone that has contracted COVID-19 or have traveled to a country that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has identified as Warning Level 2-3.

One certainty for the prevention and transmission of the virus is to practice good personal hygiene. We are asking all employees and visitors to follow the CDC’s prevention and treatment recommendations: We are strictly requiring employees who are ill, even if with common colds or other routine seasonal symptoms, to remain home and work remotely.

Business continuity

Out of an abundance of caution, we reached the decision this week to postpone our Adrienne-Arsht Rockefeller Foundation Center’s Forum on Global Resilience Solutions, originally scheduled for March 17-19 in Miami. We have not reached the point of cancelling any of our in-house or DC-based events. We have suggested that program and center directors of the Atlantic Council review their upcoming events and decide which can be cancelled, postponed, or convened by VTC.

We will err on the side of safety. Our proactive priority will be the health our staff and community.

We are an organization that is well equipped to work remotely and convene virtually. Though we hope it doesn’t come to that, we are planning for all possibilities.

Our approach across our work

At the same time, the Atlantic Council team is also working to stay ahead of the geopolitical implications of this rapidly spreading disease. Given the economic, political and regional impacts of the virus, there probably isn’t a program at the Atlantic Council whose work isn’t in some way influenced.

It is during such challenging times, in fact, that our work becomes even more crucial in delivering understanding of the situation and providing policy approaches and lessons learned.

From an event with NSA Robert O’Brien on the impacts of coronavirus on the US-China relationship, among other issues, to a timely series of panels and press/members calls on the geopolitical and economic implications of the coronavirus, as well as the effects of disinformation on this global crisis, the Council is working across the board to go beyond the headlines and produce analyses in policy areas impacted by this growing global emergency. Click here to read more about our response.

I’ve also focused my weekly Inflection Points newsletter on the unfolding situation.

As always, don’t hesitate to contact me with any comments, questions or advice.

Frederick Kempe

President and CEO

If you have any questions, please email us at [email protected].

Sign up for Coronavius Alert Sign up for regular updates from the Atlantic Council on the geopolitical and economic implications of the COVID-19 coronavirus. Email







This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.

Further reading