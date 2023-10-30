Transatlantic experts and policymakers come together November 14-15 to bolster EU-US cooperation on a growing list of global opportunities and challenges

WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 30, 2023 – The Atlantic Council’s Europe Center, in partnership with the Delegation of the European Union to the United States, hosts the third EU-US Defense & Future Forum at the Council’s headquarters on November 14 and 15.



Against the backdrop of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine and in the aftermath of the terrorist attacks by Hamas on Israel, the 2023 EU-US Defense & Future Forum will tackle the challenges of today and tomorrow by advancing an EU-US agenda built on shared values and priorities. Following the US-EU Summit, the Forum will convene a high-level series of dialogues on the transatlantic economy, defense, security, global infrastructure and investment, the green and digital transitions, and approaches to countering foreign interference and disinformation, while examining how global partners can best cooperate.



“As the transatlantic alliance faces a host of challenges, this Forum will showcase the steadfast bonds between the European Union and the United States in confronting those challenges – and seizing the opportunities that come with solving them,” said Frederick Kempe, chief executive officer of the Atlantic Council. “We are honored to host this important forum to chart progress in shaping the global future with our transatlantic partners.”



For the third year, the 2023 Forum will combine the EU-US Future Forum and EU Defense Washington Forum into one event designed to address current issues confronting the transatlantic community and outline key steps for a stronger future.



“At the recent US-EU Summit in Washington, DC, our leaders stressed the importance and effectiveness of transatlantic cooperation, especially in these testing times,” said European Union Ambassador to the US Stavros Lambrinidis. “The EU-US Defense & Future Forum will capitalize on the momentum of the Summit, exploring the future of shared defense, security, and economic challenges and opportunities with top experts from the United States and Europe.”



