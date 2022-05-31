Fellows with diverse energy sector experience will gain unparalleled professional development and networking opportunities

WASHINGTON, DC – May 31, 2022 – The Atlantic Council Global Energy Center announced today the selection of its fourth class of fellows for its Women Leaders in Energy and Climate Fellowship. The fellowship is a one-year, nonresident program for early- to mid-career women leaders in the energy and climate fields with an interest in deepening their policy expertise and professional development.

For a full list of the 2022 fellows, as well as fellows from previous cohorts, visit our webpage: https://www.atlanticcouncil.org/programs/global-energy-center/women-leaders-in-energy/.

“As the fight against climate change intensifies, the need to accelerate the careers of the best and brightest rising leaders in climate and energy policy has never been more urgent,” said Frederick Kempe, Atlantic Council president and CEO. “We are delighted to welcome this year’s stellar cohort of the Atlantic Council Women Leaders in Energy and Climate Fellowship, and we know that they will do great things during their time at the Council and beyond. This year’s cohort joins a growing network of phenomenal change-makers.”

The 2022 Fellowship marks the fourth year in a row that young women professionals will have the opportunity to engage in networking opportunities, professional development, and skills trainings offered through the fellowship. While the 2020 and 2021 fellowships were held entirely virtually due to the pandemic, this year’s program will incorporate hybrid and in-person events alongside virtual engagements in order to include participants from beyond the Washington, DC area. This year’s cohort will also be invited to participate at the Atlantic Council Global Energy Forum in Abu Dhabi in January 2023, one of the most influential annual convenings of the world’s energy and climate leaders.

The 2022 Fellowship begins in May and features public speaking sessions tailored specifically to the virtual and hybrid environments; opportunities to publish independent analysis on the Global Energy Center EnergySource blog; and virtual networking events with senior industry and government officials. Fellows will have the opportunity to learn from senior leaders in the energy sector, strengthen their voices as women experts in a traditionally male-dominated space, and build a well-rounded understanding of energy and climate policy beyond their areas of expertise.

The Fellowship program is made possible by generous support from RBC Foundation. Fellows are selected independently through a competitive process by Atlantic Council Global Energy Center staff. This fourth class of fellows includes rising leaders from a wide range of sectors and professional backgrounds, including industry, international financial institutions, government, and climate advocacy.

For inquiries, contact [email protected].