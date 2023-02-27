Public and private industry leaders will convene in Zagreb, Croatia, for two days of discussions on how transatlantic cooperation can advance low-carbon energy security in Central and Eastern Europe.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – FEBRUARY 27, 2023 – The fourth meeting of the Partnership for Transatlantic Energy and Climate Cooperation (P-TECC) will be held March 1-2, 2023, in Zagreb, Croatia, bringing together public and private sector leaders amid the energy crisis to collaborate on regional decarbonization and energy security efforts.

Seventeen energy ministers from Eastern and Central Europe plan to attend the event, which will be chaired by Croatian Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Davor Filipovic and US Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm. Speakers at the meeting will include Joshua Volz, deputy assistant secretary of energy for Europe, Eurasia, Africa, and the Middle East.

“P-TECC is more important than ever as a tool for reinforcing the bonds among our countries to ensure we collectively have the tools, policies, and investments to meet the dual goals of energy diversification and decarbonization,” said Volz.

The past year has reinforced the critical importance of international public and private collaboration on the collective energy security of transatlantic partners. The P-TECC initiative provides a forum to foster and enhance transatlantic solidarity by identifying opportunities to diversify and decarbonize the energy system to achieve greater security.

“Since its inception, the Global Energy Center at the Atlantic Council has addressed European energy security priorities, and we are thrilled to support P-TECC,” said Landon Derentz, senior director of the Global Energy Center. “By convening key decision makers from governments and business communities, the meeting serves as a powerful platform for tackling the toughest energy issues in the region.”

This year’s meeting of P-TECC begins Wednesday, March 1, with a business forum that will bring public and private sector leaders together to discuss energy security, grid optimization, clean energy technologies, and support for Ukraine’s energy system. The P-TECC Ministerial will take place Thursday, March 2, to focus on enhancing transatlantic solidarity amid the current energy crisis, and ensuring energy transition efforts bolster energy security and further regional integration.

The fourth convening of P-TECC will once again be jointly held by the US Department of Energy, the Croatian Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development, American-Central European Business Association, and the GEC. The 2023 meeting will return to a hybrid format, featuring the benefits of in-person networking, panels, workshops, and receptions in Zagreb, as well as the global reach of virtual programming.

This event will be on the record. To register as a virtual participant at the fourth P-TECC meeting and to view the agenda, please visit here.

About P-TECC

P-TECC is a multilateral initiative led by the US Department of Energy that focuses on rapidly decarbonizing Central and Eastern European economies, strengthening energy security in the region, creating business connections with US companies, and fostering cooperation. P-TECC comprises twenty-four countries in Central and Eastern Europe, and is complementary to the Three Seas Initiative with its focus on energy infrastructure, interconnection, and security.

