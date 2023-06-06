Program to convene top international climate-focused venture capital fund managers in Accra, Ghana in July

WASHINGTON, DC – June 6, 2023 – Following a highly competitive application process, the Atlantic Council’s Millennium Leadership Program announced today its cohort of the inaugural Climate Leadership Program and an intensive networking, strategy-building, and action-planning meeting with climate-focused venture capital fund managers in Accra, Ghana this July. This program, acting as a global hub for climate investors, aims to forge a unique network of experts in climate finance across four continents, facilitating the exchange of ideas, resource pooling, solution development, and the creation of practical guides.

“The Millennium Leadership Program specializes in developing strategic relationships between rising stars across the globe towards the establishment of shared impact goals,” said Jonah Fisher, senior director of the Millennium Leadership Program. “We aim to break down geographic siloes in the sphere of climate investment and to move the field towards a more equity-oriented, inclusive approach.”

From CEOs in Ghana to fund directors in the United States and venture capital founders in France and China, the cohort is helping to shape sustainable climate investment solutions globally. The group includes investors focused on supporting diverse and underrepresented communities, mission-driven projects, and innovations in clean energy, environmental protection, and a multitude of other areas.

The thirteen-person cohort – with participants hailing from the United States, China, the African Union, and the European Union – was carefully selected from hundreds of applications. Their diverse perspectives and global experiences will provide an engaging environment for participants to collaborate, learn, and build practical commitments together. A full list of selected participants, including their biographies, can be found here.

Programming for the cohort will include: weekly virtual sessions in June focused on leadership, climate justice, and cross-cultural communications; the three-day strategy session in Accra; and two follow-up sessions later in the year. Upon completion of the program, participants will remain part of the broader Atlantic Council network, continuing the work of shaping the global future together alongside partners and allies.

For further information or to arrange an interview with a participant, please contact Millennium Leadership Program Deputy Director Natalia Etten at netten@atlanticcouncil.org.