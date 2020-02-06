US-Ukraine relations: Ways forward

What:

A delegation of former US ambassadors and high-level officials, who remain key figures in the American foreign policy establishment, are traveling to Ukraine to reiterate that support for Ukraine remains strong in the United States despite the US impeachment process. The delegation will speak about US-Ukrainian relations in an off-the-record roundtable with representatives from the Ukrainian government and heads of political parties. Following the roundtable, the delegation will speak on-the-record at a press conference. Please note that journalists are permitted to shoot the first 10 minutes of the roundtable without audio for B-roll.

Who:

Ambassador April Foley, Former US Ambassador to Hungary; Chair of the Board, Hungary Initiatives Foundation

Ambassador Daniel Fried, Former US Ambassador to Poland; Weiser Family Distinguished Fellow, Atlantic Council

Ambassador John Herbst, Former US Ambassador to Ukraine; Director, Eurasia Center, Atlantic Council

Ambassador Steven Pifer, Former US Ambassador to Ukraine; Nonresident Fellow, Brookings Institution; William J. Perry Fellow, Stanford University

Ambassador Alexander Vershbow, Former US Ambassador to Russia; Distinguished Fellow, Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, Atlantic Council

Dr. Celeste Wallander, President & CEO, US-Russia Foundation

When:

February 10, 2020

Opportunities for B-roll: 14:00-14:10

Press conference: 16:00-16:30

Where:

InterContinental Kyiv, Zoloti Vorota Room, 2A Velyka Zhytomyrska St., Kyiv, Ukraine

Why:

The US-Ukrainian relationship has come under scrutiny after Ukraine became the epicenter of the presidential impeachment inquiry in the United States.

How:

For interviews, please contact Natalya Vovk: [email protected]

For additional information, please contact Michael Newton: [email protected]

