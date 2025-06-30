On June 2, Rob Murray, non-resident senior fellow at Forward Defense and the Transatlantic Security Initiative, appeared on CNBC to advise on a radical rethink of deterrence from a European perspective. Murray states that the architecture behind defense financing has been uniquely designed for peacetime, so the European financial community will have to rework their financial alliance to maximize each other’s national security interests.

