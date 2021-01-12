China’s ambiguity
Speaking more broadly, interlocutors in Beijing emphasized that international cooperation has always been important to China’s economic development, alluding to the fact that the most successful innovations and AI advances often come from international research collaborations. At least on paper, the PRC’s eight AI principles emphasize collaboration, knowledge sharing, and a reliance on open source methods. One might question the sincerity of such proclamations, but the issuance of similar AI statements by the United States, the EU, and other countries are a sign of hope that a potential baseline could one day be established. In that regard, the Chinese viewed the G20 meeting in 2019 as a milestone, since it at least signaled global agreement on the guiding principles for AI.
Pre-pandemic, Chinese experts suggested that irrespective of the growing bilateral tensions, there are indeed shared views between the United States and China that could enable cooperation. Allegedly, both countries put emphasis on talent and research, which is why contributors to this project thought that both governments could undertake joint investments in digital infrastructure and/or develop binding political guidelines for the use of AI in order to ensure the improvement of applications for the general public. People in the tech world continue to emphasize the importance of an open source community and many Chinese organizations remain keen on cooperating with international and American entities such as think tanks or universities—channels that must be kept open to lay the groundwork for government-to-government talks in the future. Many agreed that dialogue between civil organizations can enable government cooperation in the long run, as decentralized governance will be key anyway, given the fact that modern technologies have already surpassed the regulatory capacity of most national and international entities. Even though no governance needs to be mutually exclusive, good and reliable frameworks are getting more complicated from year to year, due to the growing dual-use capabilities of the new technologies and the chaotic state of global cyber regulations. To put it bluntly, the world is running out of time.
The full text of this report is split across a collection of articles to give readers the opportunity to browse in any order. To return to the main page click here.
Tue, Jan 12, 2021
Third parties don’t want to choose sides
Many worry about what could follow Pax Americana, especially since providing global security has always been a costly endeavor. A European Union (EU) approach was that Europe could serve as a bridge between the United States and China, somehow mitigating the ever-intensifying rivalry.
GeoTech Cues by Mathew J. Burrows, Julian Mueller-Kaler
Tue, Jan 12, 2021
Europe’s hurdles
Economists and technologists worried about Europe’s ability to reconcile privacy restrictions with a thriving tech economy. The logic is simple: In order to keep up, companies must be able to train AI systems with accessible data, which is why the EU has become more attuned to the need to facilitate data flows.
GeoTech Cues by Mathew J. Burrows, Julian Mueller-Kaler
Tue, Jan 12, 2021
Cooperation in a bipolar world
Taking into account China’s growing influence around the world, discussions often alluded to an uncomfortable truth: In order to avoid catastrophe, even rivals must cooperate, which is why participants, particularly at roundtables in Europe, were keen to identify a number of areas that could lower the tensions and help build trust among antagonistic stakeholders.
GeoTech Cues by Mathew J. Burrows, Julian Mueller-Kaler
Tue, Jan 12, 2021
Worries about AI externalities
There is no doubt that emerging technologies have gained significant importance over the last couple of years, but a sense of caution is required when it comes to the hype surrounding AI. Technologies have so far remained a tool and their applications won’t be solving all of humanity’s problems anytime soon.
GeoTech Cues by Mathew J. Burrows, Julian Mueller-Kaler
Tue, Jan 12, 2021
India’s quest for digital sovereignty
Similar to Europe’s “Third Way Approach,” and in order to navigate between the US and the Chinese models, India is also trying to develop a concept of digital sovereignty, all the while mitigating negative externalities of great power competition.
GeoTech Cues by Mathew J. Burrows, Julian Mueller-Kaler
Tue, Jan 12, 2021
Technology for good
By focusing on healthcare, food security and agriculture, education, or infrastructure, global AI competition could be given a very different spin, mitigating the rivalry aspect of politics. How modern technologies should be centered on serving those broader global interests was at the core of the discussions in the roundtable focused on Africa.
GeoTech Cues by Mathew J. Burrows, Julian Mueller-Kaler
Tue, Jan 12, 2021
Smart partnerships for global challenges
In order to give the global AI competition a different spin and emphasize the “technology for good” approach, it would be wise to highlight organizations that focus on AI applications in healthcare, education, food security and agriculture, or infrastructure endeavors, particularly in a post-Covid-19 recovery.
GeoTech Cues by Mathew J. Burrows, Julian Mueller-Kaler
More about the GeoTech Center and Commission
Championing new technologies and data to benefit people, prosperity, and peace.