India’s quest for digital sovereignty
Similar to Europe’s “Third Way Approach,” and in order to navigate between the US and the Chinese models, India is also trying to develop a concept of digital sovereignty, all the while mitigating negative externalities of great power competition. While some argued that the time is right to take sides in the geopolitical contest, many Indian experts dislike the idea that investment decisions are going to be binary choices in the future. Skepticism towards the PRC, however, is rising: while Chinese money was welcomed until recently, there are growing security concerns in light of increased Indo-Chinese tensions, as well as worry over too much influence from India’s biggest neighbor. Chinese companies already have a large say in India’s digital space, and the balance between security and economic interests has yet to be struck—a similar situation to other places in the world.
Another thought-provoking concept brought forward by participants at the India roundtable, was the suggestion to alter international law and adjust respective jurisdictions for private data ownership. Similar to the EU’s GDPR, Indian participants spoke about the desirability of the universal individual right to privacy being upheld, with secondary data ownership still allowed—irrespective of the data’s geographical location and a country’s sovereignty and jurisdiction. It would guarantee that consumers have primary ownership of their personal information, while acknowledging the respective government’s secondary ownership.
Tue, Jan 12, 2021
Third parties don’t want to choose sides
Many worry about what could follow Pax Americana, especially since providing global security has always been a costly endeavor. A European Union (EU) approach was that Europe could serve as a bridge between the United States and China, somehow mitigating the ever-intensifying rivalry.
GeoTech Cues by Mathew J. Burrows, Julian Mueller-Kaler
Tue, Jan 12, 2021
Europe’s hurdles
Economists and technologists worried about Europe’s ability to reconcile privacy restrictions with a thriving tech economy. The logic is simple: In order to keep up, companies must be able to train AI systems with accessible data, which is why the EU has become more attuned to the need to facilitate data flows.
GeoTech Cues by Mathew J. Burrows, Julian Mueller-Kaler
Tue, Jan 12, 2021
Cooperation in a bipolar world
Taking into account China’s growing influence around the world, discussions often alluded to an uncomfortable truth: In order to avoid catastrophe, even rivals must cooperate, which is why participants, particularly at roundtables in Europe, were keen to identify a number of areas that could lower the tensions and help build trust among antagonistic stakeholders.
GeoTech Cues by Mathew J. Burrows, Julian Mueller-Kaler
Tue, Jan 12, 2021
China’s ambiguity
Speaking more broadly, interlocutors in Beijing emphasized that international cooperation has always been important to China’s economic development, alluding to the fact that the most successful innovations and AI advances often come from international research collaborations.
GeoTech Cues by Mathew J. Burrows, Julian Mueller-Kaler
Tue, Jan 12, 2021
Worries about AI externalities
There is no doubt that emerging technologies have gained significant importance over the last couple of years, but a sense of caution is required when it comes to the hype surrounding AI. Technologies have so far remained a tool and their applications won’t be solving all of humanity’s problems anytime soon.
GeoTech Cues by Mathew J. Burrows, Julian Mueller-Kaler
Tue, Jan 12, 2021
GeoTech Cues by Mathew J. Burrows, Julian Mueller-Kaler
Tue, Jan 12, 2021
Technology for good
By focusing on healthcare, food security and agriculture, education, or infrastructure, global AI competition could be given a very different spin, mitigating the rivalry aspect of politics. How modern technologies should be centered on serving those broader global interests was at the core of the discussions in the roundtable focused on Africa.
GeoTech Cues by Mathew J. Burrows, Julian Mueller-Kaler
Tue, Jan 12, 2021
Smart partnerships for global challenges
In order to give the global AI competition a different spin and emphasize the “technology for good” approach, it would be wise to highlight organizations that focus on AI applications in healthcare, education, food security and agriculture, or infrastructure endeavors, particularly in a post-Covid-19 recovery.
GeoTech Cues by Mathew J. Burrows, Julian Mueller-Kaler
