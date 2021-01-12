Worries about AI externalities
There is no doubt that emerging technologies have gained significant importance over the last couple of years, but a sense of caution is required when it comes to the hype surrounding AI. Technologies have so far remained a tool and their applications won’t be solving all of humanity’s problems anytime soon. Of course, underestimating the tech revolution is not the right way forward either, as speakers at roundtables in China suggested that AI applications will have very similar effects to the internet— disrupting societies on the one hand, but creating huge markets on the other. Mitigating risks along with efforts to exploit opportunities will be the challenge of the coming decades because it is only a question of time until social tensions arise. The Chinese government already creates around 16 million jobs annually—many of them without commercial purpose. In order to keep the social peace, that number will likely have to grow as unskilled labor becomes automated.
Irrespective of social externalities, the greater accessibility of big data, which is needed to train smart algorithms, puts China at an important advantage. In the West, the publics’ desire for privacy, democratic accountability, and a clear differentiation between the private and public sectors hamper the availability of big data for tech entrepreneurs. Due to the lack of infrastructure and data regulation in India, for example, software engineers have to train their algorithms with European or American data sets, making it rather difficult to adapt AI applications to local conditions. Health experts at the India roundtable also talked about the lack of financial incentives for AI development and use in their sector. In advanced economies, market conditions, such as the high cost of labor, have been a spur to develop automated systems using AI. In developing countries where labor is cheap and widely available, the same incentives don’t apply and lead to different effects. Without the market pull, Indian state authorities need to find ways to boost AI in order to improve services and ensure India’s ability to plug its extensive software industry into the global economy.
The full text of this report is split across a collection of articles to give readers the opportunity to browse in any order. To return to the main page click here.
Tue, Jan 12, 2021
Third parties don’t want to choose sides
Many worry about what could follow Pax Americana, especially since providing global security has always been a costly endeavor. A European Union (EU) approach was that Europe could serve as a bridge between the United States and China, somehow mitigating the ever-intensifying rivalry.
GeoTech Cues by Mathew J. Burrows, Julian Mueller-Kaler
Tue, Jan 12, 2021
Europe’s hurdles
Economists and technologists worried about Europe’s ability to reconcile privacy restrictions with a thriving tech economy. The logic is simple: In order to keep up, companies must be able to train AI systems with accessible data, which is why the EU has become more attuned to the need to facilitate data flows.
GeoTech Cues by Mathew J. Burrows, Julian Mueller-Kaler
Tue, Jan 12, 2021
Cooperation in a bipolar world
Taking into account China’s growing influence around the world, discussions often alluded to an uncomfortable truth: In order to avoid catastrophe, even rivals must cooperate, which is why participants, particularly at roundtables in Europe, were keen to identify a number of areas that could lower the tensions and help build trust among antagonistic stakeholders.
GeoTech Cues by Mathew J. Burrows, Julian Mueller-Kaler
Tue, Jan 12, 2021
China’s ambiguity
Speaking more broadly, interlocutors in Beijing emphasized that international cooperation has always been important to China’s economic development, alluding to the fact that the most successful innovations and AI advances often come from international research collaborations.
GeoTech Cues by Mathew J. Burrows, Julian Mueller-Kaler
Tue, Jan 12, 2021
India’s quest for digital sovereignty
Similar to Europe’s “Third Way Approach,” and in order to navigate between the US and the Chinese models, India is also trying to develop a concept of digital sovereignty, all the while mitigating negative externalities of great power competition.
GeoTech Cues by Mathew J. Burrows, Julian Mueller-Kaler
Tue, Jan 12, 2021
Technology for good
By focusing on healthcare, food security and agriculture, education, or infrastructure, global AI competition could be given a very different spin, mitigating the rivalry aspect of politics. How modern technologies should be centered on serving those broader global interests was at the core of the discussions in the roundtable focused on Africa.
GeoTech Cues by Mathew J. Burrows, Julian Mueller-Kaler
Tue, Jan 12, 2021
Smart partnerships for global challenges
In order to give the global AI competition a different spin and emphasize the “technology for good” approach, it would be wise to highlight organizations that focus on AI applications in healthcare, education, food security and agriculture, or infrastructure endeavors, particularly in a post-Covid-19 recovery.
GeoTech Cues by Mathew J. Burrows, Julian Mueller-Kaler
More about the GeoTech Center and Commission
Championing new technologies and data to benefit people, prosperity, and peace.