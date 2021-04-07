Event recap | Digital identity

Home Issues Regions Search Menu
Wed, Apr 7, 2021

Digital identity

Event description

On this episode of the weekly GeoTech Hour, the GeoTech Center is returning to the sixth episode of the Data Salon Series, hosted in partnership with Accenture. This episode focuses on the concept of digital identity, and how it can eliminate barriers and promote inclusion.

The leaders featured on the panel discuss their efforts in the digital identity space, particularly in the past year as the world has increasingly moved onto the digital space. The current movement is siloed as companies and groups focus on their individual digital identity platforms in the hopes of becoming the “first”, without paying close attention to interoperability and plans for scale-up. Additionally, while there is a growing number of solutions, there is still a need for national or international standards to define requirements and functional outcomes for digital identity. This nuanced discussion addresses not only the technology that makes this movement possible, but the ethical standards that must surround digital identity to make it equitable and successful.

Featuring

Dr. Dante A. Disparte
Vice Chairman and Head of Policy and Communications
Diem Association

Dakota Gruener
Executive Director
ID2020

David Treat
Senior Managing Director
Accenture

Sheila Warren
Head of Blockchain, Data,and Digital Assets, Member of the Executive Committee
World Economic Forum

Hosted by

David Bray, PhD
Director, GeoTech Center
Atlantic Council

