Event recap | An immune system for the planet

This episode of the GeoTech Hour will air at 12:00 p.m. EST on Wednesday, January 27, at this URL.

Event description

In this special edition of the GeoTech Hour, held weekly on Wednesdays from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. EST, the GeoTech Center airs a recording of the most recent installment of its Immune System for the Planet private roundtables. In these convenings, experts from the medical, technological, and pharmaceutical field discuss the various challenges to and benefits of creating a planetary network to monitor immense quantities of data for predictors of health crises like the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. If privacy can be preserved, such a network would prove invaluable to preventing future pandemics and navigating the current one, shedding insight on vaccine distribution, outbreaks, travel, and more. Data trusts and other novel information architectures could prove invaluable in enabling such a system, and the primary obstacles to its realization lie in policy challenges, not technical ones. Watch the full event recording above for the full discussion.

Hosted by

David Bray

Director, GeoTech Center

Atlantic Council

