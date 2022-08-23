Middle East Politics & Diplomacy Sudan MENASource Middle Eastern nations should learn from history and back Sudan’s democratic forces By Nasredeen Abdulbari and Mutasim Ali

Sudan’s transitional government, formed in 2019 following the overthrow of former President Omar al-Bashir, was like an airplane that after a rocky takeoff, was just about to level off when it was shot down. Under former Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, the transitional government struggled to address a variety of deep security and economic challenges, such as tribal conflicts, multiple armies, the involvement of the military in non-military industries, poor governance and rule of law, and an inefficient economic regulatory regime. The Sudanese people, who had taken to the streets in bold defiance of a brutal thirty-year dictatorship, expected an immediate improvement in their economic situation after the collapse of al-Bashir’s regime. However, economic conditions, aggravated by extensive smuggling of fuel and other commodities and instability in the local currency, continued to deteriorate. The Sudanese pound depreciated further, and national fuel shortages remained as dire as they had been under al-Bashir’s regime.

After Hamdok’s government unified the exchange rate in March 2021 and lifted subsidies that June, the situation changed significantly. Fuel queues disappeared and for seven continuous months from March to October 2021, the Sudanese pound stabilized and maintained its strength in the face of the US dollar—for the first time since South Sudan seceded from Sudan in 2011.

Encouraged by these domestic reforms, the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund, the United States, and the European Union started providing financial support. It was expected that the country would receive more than four billion dollars in assistance by the end of the 2022 fiscal year. This economic and political stability would have encouraged private sector investment in the country. The government’s constitutional reform and transitional justice efforts, as well as infrastructure plans to end chronic power outages and increase oil production, were in advanced stages.

The military coup on October 25, 2021, upended the progress Sudan was slowly making. So why did the military risk international censure and isolation by overthrowing the transitional government? The coup leaders might have thought that they would be supported by Middle Eastern countries with whom, it is believed, they have close ties—namely Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Israel, and Egypt. The role of these countries is, therefore, pivotal as far as the undermining or restoration of Sudan’s democratic transitional process is concerned.

The two most important Middle Eastern countries in this regard, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, have thus far taken positions that have certainly disappointed the military. Neither country has provided any public financial assistance to compensate for the withdrawal of aid from international financial institutions and Western partners such as the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

Rather, both countries joined the United States and United Kingdom in affirming on November 1, 2021, the four “countries’ stance with the people of Sudan and emphasiz[ing] the importance of supporting their aspirations for a democratic and peaceful nation.” The statement called for “the full and immediate restoration of… civilian-led transitional government and institutions.” Saudi Arabia also joined the United States in facilitating a meeting between the leaders of the coup and the Central Committee of the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC), a political coalition of the political and civil society organizations and groups that led the protests leading to al-Bashir’s ouster. The FFC had previously refused to join the so-called Tripartite Mechanism talks mediated by the United Nations, African Union, and Intergovernmental Agency on Development (IGAD), due to the participation of political forces previously part of al-Bashir’s government, which undermined the credibility of the talks, but not that of the whole process.

Still, the international community must keep its eyes on the Middle Eastern nations that the coup leaders might have expected help from. It was reported on June 20 that the UAE, in collaboration with a Sudanese businessman, would invest six billion dollars to build a port in Sudan and provide a three-hundred-million-dollar deposit to the Central Bank of Sudan, which would help to slightly ease the economic pressure faced by coup leaders. The Abu Dhabi Port Company denied that it signed any agreements to build a port, but stated that preliminary discussions are taking place with Sudanese authorities. The existence of such discussions is worrisome, as they, if successful, would embolden the military in any negotiations with the civilian forces.

More ambiguous still is Israel’s stance vis-a-vis the coup, as pro-democracy forces in Sudan interpreted Israel’s failure to condemn the coup as tacit support for the military government and a sign of its intention to proceed with normalization efforts, started under the transitional government in 2020. While Israel is thought to have remained in contact with Sudanese military leaders, there is no indication that it is actively working on finalizing the normalization process under the current circumstances. This is in line with the US position, which has urged for the process to be halted until Sudan returns to a democratic transformation process under the leadership of a civilian government.

Egypt’s position meanwhile remains quite unclear, although its support is unlikely to make a huge difference as it is itself embroiled in an unprecedented economic crisis and is not in a position to offer the Sudanese military financial support. In addition, Egypt’s geopolitical influence has declined vis-a-vis the rise of Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, and Turkey, which are now increasingly playing bigger regional roles.

Against this backdrop, it is extremely important that the Troika of the United States, the United Kingdom, and Norway—which has consistently supported democratic civilian rule in Sudan—jointly coordinate its efforts with these states. The Troika should involve both Saudi Arabia and the UAE in efforts to help restore the transition process. It should encourage Israel, which maintains communications with Sudan’s military leaders, despite not having diplomatic relations, to reinforce the messages of the international community that the undermining of Sudan’s democracy is unacceptable and that practical steps must be taken to establish a purely civilian, popularly supported government.

This coordination between the Troika and these three states should focus on what shouldn’t be done, as well as on what should be done to help the Sudanese people restart the democratic transition process. The UAE should refrain from engaging in any potential investment discussions with a de facto government that is continuously and persistently resisted by the vast majority of the Sudanese people. It should halt discussions with Sudanese authorities to build a port in Sudan. Instead, the UAE should join the United States and Saudi Arabia in their efforts to end the current political crisis, an important step for the stability and development of Sudan, as well as for the creation of a suitable environment for sustainable foreign investments.

Efforts by the Troika, joined by Saudi Arabia and possibly the UAE, should also be undertaken to revive and strengthen the Tripartite Mechanism by fostering greater involvement by the special envoys and representatives of these countries. Alternatively, there should be a new international initiative to facilitate negotiations between the Sudanese parties. As for Israel, the decision to not finalize the normalization of relations with Sudan is also one that should be applauded and strongly encouraged.

The revival and strengthening of the Tripartite Mechanism or establishment of an alternative one is profoundly important following the recent announcement by the military leadership that it won’t be a part of any dialogue with civilians and that it would hand over power to civilians only if they reach a consensus. The aim of this position is to undermine regional and international endeavors to facilitate negotiations between the pro-democracy forces that struggle for political freedom and civilian rule, on the one hand, and the military that upended the transition, on the other. It indicates that the military does not intend to give up power, as reaching a consensus under the current circumstances is impossible. The military will most likely use this impossibility as a justification for establishing a government that it can control. It might, in anonther likely scenario, hold elections for which the country is not ready, which is a common practice to legitimize the status quo.

The history of Sudan demonstrates that the people have always won the battle for freedom and democracy against dictators. The Middle Eastern countries that are interested in establishing political relations with Sudan, such as Israel, and those that are interested in investing, such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE, should therefore stand on the side of pro-democracy civilian forces. At the very least, they should not hinder the continued struggle of the Sudanese people to defeat the coup and return to a democratic transition.

