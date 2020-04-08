Can we compare the COVID-19 and 2008 crises?

A stock broker works at Frankfurt's stock exchange as markets react on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Without a laboratory at hand, economists have to draw lessons from past experience. It is tempting to compare two crises: the current one generated by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), originating in China, and the “Global Financial Crisis” (GFC), originating in the United States in 2008.

We can explore the economic similarities and differences as of March 2020, while there are many aspects of these crises which go beyond this analysis, whether psychological, political, social, or basically…human.

Three major economic similarities

#1. Uncertainty: Both crises share uncertainty as a key factor in their emergence and spread. To put it simply and following Frank Knight (1921), “uncertainty” can be defined as a non-quantifiable risk. In other words, it is a risk that cannot easily be traced so that its probability of occurrence and its impact can hardly be measured.

This applies both to the new non-visible coronavirus and to the ‘‘subprime’’ virus: type of loans granted to Americans with “Neither Income Nor Jobs & Assets” (NINJA) until 2007. The latter toxic risk was hidden and transferred via apparently sound securitized assets and financial vehicles so that nobody knew where and how significant the risk was. This resulted, first, in a freezing of national and, then, international financial relationships.

The same phenomenon is happening with the COVID-19 Crisis, as illustrated in Chart 1a by the closures (and locking down) of many countries across the world. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has built various indexes of Global Uncertainty showing uncertainty at its highest with COVID-19 (see Chart 1b).

Chart 1a on border closures and Chart 1b on Uncertainty Index

Credits: Chart 1a via Niall McCarthy/Statista; Chart 1b via Marc Rzepczynski

#2. Collapse: The initial drops in the stock exchanges of major countries (up to one-fourth of their valuation) are hitherto analogous between both crises. Chart 2 shows the S&P index over fifty days after the historical peak of February 19, 2020 and the day after the bankruptcy of Lehman Brothers, respectively.

Chart 2 on the US Stock Exchange 2008-2020

In both cases, markets were allegedly overvalued. According to Robert J. Shiller, the Price/Earning ratio computed on the basis of the S&P was above thirty in 2020 (and 2008) while its historical average has been around seventeen since 1881.

In early April 2020, this ratio has varied around twenty-three, which doesn’t mean that it will not drop a lot further, as markets are at first slow to adjust and then over-react.

Figures are not yet available to compare the ongoing plunge in international economic activity in a very globalized and interconnected world. Yet, even if there is a rebound before the end of 2020, the global recession will likely be up to several percentage points of annual gross domestic product (GDP).

In 2009, global GDP growth was about -2 percent. Because of demographics, the growth of world GDP per capita becomes negative when GDP growth falls below +2 percent.

#3. Reactions: The spillover effects of the GFC were related to what were later called “Global Systemic Important Banks” (G-SIB) with knock-on effects across borders. Similarly, the COVID-19 Crisis has revealed the dependence of mature economies on some inputs produced only or mainly in other countries; this is perceived as jeopardizing their sovereignty.

As a result of these major shocks,economic policies to provide support—both monetary and fiscal—, has to be massive. In both cases, there is a major comeback of the roles of the public authorities, the scope of regal (sovereign) powers and the call for better regulations.

Especially in Europe, the three famous words pronounced in July 2012 by the European Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi to preserve the integrity of the Euro Area (‘‘whatever it takes’’) are nowadays repeated. They are also adapted to local conditions and the type of policies (“whatever it costs”).

When credible, such a formula indeed contributes to reassuring financial markets in both cases (see Chart 3).

Chart 3 on the use and impact of “whatever it takes”

Four main differences resulting in a shift from the “Economic War” to the ‘‘War Economy”

#1. Cause: The current exogeneous shock is of sanitary origin and has affected the real sector and the supply of production, first in China and then elsewhere. It has spread quickly all over the world given the highly integrated chains of values and the physical contagion of the virus. This real supply-shock has knock-on effects on the financial sector and the demand side (tourism, trade, etc.). As a supply constraint for the producer triggers a restraint in consumer’s demand, a demand shock has soon emerged everywhere, larger notably because of psychological contagion.

By contrast, in 2007-08 an endogenous shock affected, first, the US financial system. It resulted in a collapse of housing prices and production in the United States. Both then affected the international banking sector and financial markets, as well as world activity.

In theoretical terms, the current shock corresponds thus to a major leftward shift of the supply curve, followed by a resulting and possibly larger demand shock (leftward shift of the demand curve). The previous shock corresponded first to a significant leftward shift of the demand curve followed by production anemia and, hence, a similar shift in the supply curve.

#2. Process: In 2020, the lockdown (self-quarantine at home) is identified with an ‘‘artificial coma’,’ voluntary and temporary, imposed on the economy so as to limit contagion (“smooth the wave.’’) In order to minimize bankruptcies of firms and the loss of productive capital, including workers’ skills, it needs to be accompanied by medicines.

In Europe more than in the United States, part-time work or technical unemployment, subsidized by the governments, are thus favored over firing massive numbers of employees. In addition, especially in Europe, public guarantees are provided to help banks provide the necessary loans to firms so as to survive the temporary coma.

In 2008-09, in order to avoid a ‘‘sudden death’’ of the economy, all actions were aimed at reviving finance to help the economy get out of its increasing lethargy. The lack of funds in financial institutions (or special vehicles) was part of the problem. Financial institutions shall now be part of the solution. This is possible thanks to a better regulated financial system, despite earlier signs of reform fatigue and attempts to unwind progress in the recent years.

#3. Duration: Everything accelerates: the global spread of the virus and the authorities’ reactions. This remains true even if trials and errors are criticized, both as regards health protection and economic policies, given the magnitude of casualties.

Does this mean that the COVID-19 Crisis may globally be over quickly, say by the end of 2020? A short-lived, even if deep, recession within this year would contrast with the GFC. The latter was brewing before 2008 and the economic rebound was delayed; it happened mainly in 2010, at least two years later. In addition, the subsequent recovery was very progressive because of persistent scars. It was even slowed down by regional double dips and global mini-cycles. It is too soon yet to know the length and depth of the present recession. Depending on the countries, we may observe different shapes of economic recovery as illustrated at the country level after 2008 (see Chart 4):

V-shaped, as in Canada where potential GDP returned soon, more or less, to its previous trend without significant scars; this was the hope until recently but seems less and less likely;

U-shaped, as in the United States where the initial loss was profound and long enough to entail a permanent downward shift in the GDP trend;

L-shaped (worst-case), as in Greece where the sovereign crisis—due to forged statistics hiding previous over-spending—resulted in a larger permanent loss and a slower trend.

Chart 4 on the shape of recoveries (earlier examples of Canada, the United States, and Greece)

Beyond the risk of double dips due to the recurrences of virus outbreaks, the shape of the recession will also depend on the relevance and magnitude of reactions of aggregate demand policies. The latter aim at minimizing the loss of activity and preparing for the later supply reactions, as explained by Dominique Strauss-Kahn.

#4. Policies: In 2020, the fear is that margins of maneuver for public authorities are smaller while facing a worsening crisis.

This would apply to fiscal policies, given high outstanding ratios of public debt over GDP, in most mature economies as well as in China. This could also apply to monetary policy: short and long-term interest rates were or are already very low; outstanding liquidity is so abundant that banks may be hoarding it instead of rechanneling it to non-financial agents.

Yet the size and the speed of reactions have been without precedent (see Chart 5). In the United States, fiscal support in terms of GDP is bigger than in Europe given the lower magnitude of automatic stabilizers. In other words, Europe benefits from its costly but helpful “social model.”

Meanwhile, central banks, whether in the United States or Europe, are de facto ‘‘monetary financing’’ public debt by boosting quantitative easing (huge purchases, provided they later maintain their higher balance sheets). Thus, both their announcements and purchases prevent interest rates from rising.

This approach seems easier to sell to some politicians and is easier to implement than attempts to provide “helicopter money,” which would require that the central banks can reach non-financial agents directly beyond their targeted loans at lower rates via the banking sector.

Chart 5 on fiscal and monetary accommodation (Morgan Stanley Research)

International coordination of these policies remains an issue. While it is effective for central banks, it is harder for governments at the global and European levels. This is a last but major and worrying dimension which contrasts with the follow-up of the GFC. The spirit and momentum of global leadership seem now to have faded.

Most countries are yet in the same boat, now as in 2008-09 when the Group of Twenty—including international organizations—took the lead. Unfortunately, since then attacks by some quarters to multilateralism may have lasting damaging effects. Impediments persist on the appropriate financing of international organizations, e.g. the IMF or multilateral development banks. The same applies to the functioning and effectiveness of other institutions like the World Trade Organization and the World Health Organization.

Thus, there are more differences than similarities in comparing both crises, and others may still emerge as time goes. History doesn’t repeat itself; it stutters. And, of course, what will matter afterwards is to really draw the appropriate lessons to revisit our development models and better prevent and/or limit future crises.

Marc-Olivier Strauss-Kahn is a nonresident senior fellow in the Atlantic Council’s Global Business and Economics Program. He is also honorary director general, Banque de France (BDF), and adjunct professor at ESSEC and ESCP Business Schools. The views expressed here do not commit the BDF.

