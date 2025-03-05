Experts react: What Trump’s address to Congress means for the world

“Swift and unrelenting action.” That’s how US President Donald Trump described the first forty-three days of his second term during an address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday night. In the longest presidential joint session speech in history, Trump touted his global tariff plans, spoke of “reclaiming” the Panama Canal with new US investments, promised to “wage war” on Mexican drug cartels, invited Greenland to join the United States, and pushed hard for a peace deal to end the war in Ukraine. We reached out to our experts for insight on the global implications of Trump’s remarks.

The most significant line on trade in the president’s address wasn’t about steel, aluminum, or farming. It was when Trump said tariffs are “about protecting the soul of our country.” These seven words should put the whole world on notice that Trump is serious about tariffs. To him, they are not just a negotiating tool. It is possible that, within the next several months, we could be facing a global trade war.

On Tuesday night, we heard more details—and more commitments—than ever before regarding the administration’s plans to shock the global trading system. It starts with the administration’s implementation earlier in the day of across-the-board tariffs on Mexico and Canada. It will continue next week (seemingly) with steel and aluminum tariffs on a range of “friends and foes” alike, as the president said—including the European Union.

But the biggest move—the one that will rip up the rules that have governed trade since the signing of the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade in 1947—is the promise to levy reciprocal tariffs on every country in the world. Will Trump follow through? Will the markets react so strongly that he has to back off? That will be the question every country will be asking between now and April 2, the date when Trump said these reciprocal tariffs will go into effect. After tonight’s speech, the honest assessment is that you can’t afford to bet that what he previewed is just a negotiating position. Trump made clear: This is about more than economics.

—Josh Lipsky is the senior director of the Atlantic Council’s GeoEconomics Center and a former adviser to the International Monetary Fund.

Trump signals an end to his sparring with Zelenskyy

Trump’s speech was preceded by expectations that he would use the moment to discuss his approach toward Ukraine and policy to end Moscow’s war of aggression against the country, given Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s sharp public exchange with Trump and US Vice President JD Vance in the Oval Office on February 28, the White House’s strategically problematic decision to pause military aid to Ukraine, and Zelenskyy’s social media post on Tuesday expressing regret for the miscommunication in the Oval Office. On Tuesday night, Trump did not disappoint.

Trump started by noting that the Biden administration’s disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan may have persuaded Russian President Vladimir Putin that his moment to strike against Ukraine had come. This was an indirect way of saying that Putin was responsible for starting the war on Ukraine and for Russia’s huge escalation in February 2022—a welcome improvement from his peculiar accusation earlier this month that Zelenskyy was somehow responsible for this war.

Trump noted that he had received a letter on Tuesday from Zelenskyy expressing Ukraine’s readiness to join negotiations with Russia under Trump’s leadership—and to sign the mutually beneficial critical minerals agreement. Trump expressed gratitude for the letter and noted that he is convinced from his contact with Putin that Russia too is eager for peace, even though there is no public evidence that Moscow is ready to make the compromises necessary for a stable peace. Trump did mention his successful effort to bring home Marc Fogel, an American prisoner in Russia, who was in the gallery. Putin made a clever decision to release Fogel at the start of the new administration in an effort to encourage Trump to approach Russia with kid gloves in peace negotiations. But Trump’s warm description of the Zelenskyy letter suggests that the sparring with the Ukrainian leader is behind us. The pause on US military aid to Ukraine likely will not be with us long. If the pause lingers, then Trump’s stated intent to broker a stable peace will look questionable.

—John E. Herbst is the senior director of the Atlantic Council’s Eurasia Center and a former US ambassador to Ukraine.

Trump shouldn’t reject bipartisan wins such as the CHIPS Act

To compete effectively in an era of increasing geopolitical competition and rapid technological change, long-term planning and building on bipartisan accomplishments is essential.

For example, the Trump administration announced this week that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC)—the world’s largest maker of advanced semiconductors—will invest one hundred billion dollars in further fabrication capability in the United States. This effort began in the first Trump administration, which lobbied TSMC to build more in the United States to ensure supply-chain resilience that has enabled the booming artificial-intelligence economy. The Biden administration built on that work by passing the bipartisan CHIPS Act, which—among many other things—paved the way for an initial $65 billion investment by TSMC to begin building manufacturing capability in the United States, including plants that are already producing 4 nanometer chips reportedly for companies such as Apple, NVIDIA, and Qualcomm.

The facts of US policy on semiconductors show a story of continuity and building momentum. Trump could tell that real success story. But he instead used his address to Congress to disparage his predecessor’s policy, which built on his own, by calling the CHIPS Act a “horrible, horrible thing.” The United States has a generational opportunity to continue building on a popular agenda to maintain the United States’ technical edge, but it will require working together across party lines and industry segments.

—Graham Brookie is the Atlantic Council’s vice president for technology programs and strategy. He previously served in various positions at the White House and National Security Council.

