Inside the IMF-World Bank Spring Meetings as leaders navigate the global trade war

International Monetary Fund Director Kristalina Georgieva sent a sobering message to financial leaders last week: Expect “notable markdowns” in forecasted economic growth and, for some countries, a hike in inflation.

Those projections will be released this week at the IMF-World Bank Spring Meetings, where central bank governors, finance ministers, and other economic leaders are meeting. There, many will sound the alarm about the global economy’s trajectory and discuss their plans to cushion their countries from the blow of low growth and high inflation, which are expected to result from US President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs.

Amid an economic climate of great uncertainty, we’ve dispatched our experts to the center of the action in Foggy Bottom to tell us their biggest takeaways from a pivotal week for the global economy. Read what they want you to know below.

This week’s expert contributors

APRIL 20 | 3:16 PM ET

Dispatch from IMF-World Bank Week: A crumbling foundation

If you’re at Dulles Airport this evening, look around. You might see one of the world’s finance ministers and central bank governors who are arriving for the most important IMF-World Bank Meetings since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis.

They land in a very different Washington than the one they left in October. US President Donald Trump has launched a global trade war, and, as a consequence, the IMF is set to forecast a major downgrade for the entire global economy. Whether the over 190 countries these financial leaders represent end up in a recession—or worse—depends in part on what happens over the next five days.

Usually, delegates’ time at these meetings is focused on a wide range of topics, from sovereign debt to new lending arrangements to financial technology. But this spring, there’s no debate over attendees’ focus: Trade will dominate, as each country looks to meet with the Trump administration to see whether any trade negotiation is viable. The main event will be when senior US and Chinese officials meet, if they do. It would be their first meeting since their countries levied tariffs higher than 100 percent on each other.

But here’s the irony of the week ahead: By engaging in all the bilateral negotiations, these countries are unintentionally undercutting the case for multilateral economic coordination that is the foundation of the Bretton Woods system.

Each country will work to secure the best arrangement for itself and its citizens. None of this would be surprising to the creators of the IMF and World Bank; just look at the minutes from the original conference to see all the wrangling between the forty-four founding nations.

But this is a first: The world’s largest economy, and the one that created the Bretton Woods system in the first place, is trying to completely uproot it.

For every country, the challenge of this week is to not get trapped in the past. There will be time to consider all the successes and failures of the past eighty years. But right now, the international economic order is being reshaped in real time.

That’s what this week is about: not who has complaints about the system—nearly every country has its fair share—but who has the vision for what comes next.

APRIL 18 | 2:16 PM ET

Three ways to think about Trump’s tariffs

The second Trump administration has embarked on a novel and aggressive tariff policy, citing a range of economic and national security concerns. Our GeoEconomics Center is monitoring the evolution of these tariffs and providing expert context on the economic conditions driving their creation—along with their real-world impact.

The Trump administration utilizes tariffs in three primary ways, depending on the objectives of any particular action.

Negotiation tool: The administration sees tariffs as a way to put pressure on trade partners during negotiations, as well as a potential bargaining chip. Used in this way, tariff rates can increase US leverage and result in new trade agreements, like the US-China Phase One trade deal signed during Trump’s first term. Punitive tool: Trump administration officials have stated that they would like to avoid overuse of financial sanctions as a form of coercive economic statecraft, since they believe it can incentivize countries to reduce their reliance on the US dollar. As an alternative, the Trump administration is relying more on tariffs to “punish” or “sanction,” including for non-trade issues. The administration values the ability to easily escalate the tariff rate and, therefore, its punitive power. Macroeconomic tool: The Trump administration also, more conventionally, wields tariffs in support of a wide range of macroeconomic goals: Protecting domestic industries, such as steel, from unfair trading practices and encouraging domestic manufacturing.

Decreasing US trade deficits.

Increasing revenue from duties. Of course, the “Catch-22” is that if reshoring is successful, the United States will not be able to increase revenue from import duties.

APRIL 16 | 3:52 PM ET

Four questions (and expert answers) about Argentina’s new $20 billion financial rescue

Buenos Aires is getting a boost. On April 11, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved a twenty-billion-dollar, four-year loan to Argentina, with the first twelve billion dollars arriving on April 15. The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and World Bank followed up by releasing another $22 billion in financing. In response, Argentina lifted large elements of its currency and capital controls, known as the “cepo,” which had long stifled investment and growth. Marking the twenty-third IMF loan to Argentina since the 1950s, the deal comes as libertarian President Javier Milei has dramatically cut Argentina’s spending in an effort to stabilize government finances. Atlantic Council experts answered four pressing questions about Argentina’s latest financial rescue and the road ahead.

APRIL 11 | 7:22 AM ET

To understand the impact of Trump’s tariff war, watch the bond market and the Fed—not just the stock market

The imposition of US tariffs and retaliatory tariffs by some trading partners, combined with a ninety-day pause of most “reciprocal” tariffs by US President Donald Trump, have led to extreme financial market volatility in recent days. While the equity market gyrations have occurred in relatively orderly market conditions so far, some recent developments have signaled that selling pressure may have spread to other markets—particularly US Treasury securities and short-term US dollar funding.

To understand the financial stability impacts of the current market turmoil, it is important to monitor the pressure on these markets, which are crucial for the smooth functioning of the global financial system. Left unaddressed, these strains could trigger a freezing up of financial markets, raising the risk of a serious financial crisis.

APRIL 8 | 11:46 AM ET

No one is coming to save the global economy

US President Donald Trump has launched a global economic war without any allies. That’s why—unlike previous economic crises in this century—there is no one coming to save the global economy if the situation starts to unravel.

There is a model to deal with economic and financial crises over the past two decades, and it requires activating the Group of Twenty (G20) and relying on the US Federal Reserve to provide liquidity to a financial system under stress. Neither option will be available in the current challenge.

First, the G20. The G20 was created by the United States and Canada in the late 1990s to bring rising economic powers such as China into the decision-making process and prevent another wave of debt crises like the Mexican peso crisis of 1994 and the Asian financial crisis of 1997. In 2008, as Lehman Brothers collapsed and financial markets around the world began to panic, then President George W. Bush called for an emergency summit of G20 leaders—the first time the heads of state and government from the world’s largest economies had convened.

What followed was one of the great successes of international economic coordination in the twenty-first century—the so-called London Moment, when the G20 agreed to inject five trillion dollars to stabilize the global economy. With this joint coordination, the leaders sent a powerful signal to the rest of the world that they would not let a recession turn into a worldwide depression.

Nearly twelve years later, at the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the same group of leaders convened to work on debt relief, fiscal stimulus, and—critically—access to vaccines.

Now we face the third major economic shock of the twenty-first century. But this one is fully man-made by one specific policy decision. It could, of course, be undone by a reversal of the decision to send US tariff rates to their highest level in a hundred years. But as I have said since November, Donald Trump is serious about tariffs, they are not only a negotiating tool, and that means many of them are likely here to stay.

There will be no “London Moment” this time around. The United States can’t call for a coordinated response to a trade war it initiated—one that is predicated on the idea that the rest of the world is taking advantage of the United States.

APRIL 8 | 10:15 AM ET

The IMF is a good deal for the US. Here’s how Trump can help make it even more effective.

US President Donald Trump’s stance on foreign aid has raised questions as to what approach he will take with regard to international financial institutions, and in particular the International Monetary Fund (IMF). But Trump also takes pride in recognizing a good deal when he sees one, and the IMF is indeed a good deal for the United States and the American people. The cost of US participation is low, but the role that the IMF plays in fighting financial crises is invaluable to supporting the US economy.

After four years representing the United States at the IMF, I can attest that the United States plays an outsized role at the institution. As US executive director, I engaged regularly with counterparts in regions such as Africa, the Middle East, and Latin America to help shape and support IMF lending in a manner that helped advance US interests and reduced Chinese influence. In this era of heightened uncertainty, the IMF could benefit from refocusing on its core priorities and helping countries stand on their own feet. Fortunately, the United States is well positioned to push for such reforms from within the institution. Should the United States instead opt to step back from the IMF, it would not only squander one of its most valuable international economic tools but would also open the door for China to play a lead role in an institution that has long supported US interests.

Image: At the IMF-World Bank Spring Meetings, Makhtar Diop, Managing Director of the IFC in the World Bank Group, speaks with Shriti Vadera, Chair of Prudential. Photo via Simone D. McCourtie/World Bank. Photo downloaded via Flickr per license