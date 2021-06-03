Webinar: Reforming local governments in Pakistan

Locals participate in a campaign ahead of the legislative assembly elections in Sherqilla, Gilgit Baltistan, Pakistan, November 10, 2020. Picture taken November 10, 2020. REUTERS/Umar Farooq

Though it houses the world’s fifth largest population, Pakistan has little semblance of local government with only four provinces to represent over 200 million people. A history of top-down approaches by non-representative military regimes has undermined and jeopardized the value of current municipal systems in favor of political centralization at the federal and provincial levels. This rendered the far flung remote villages of South Punjab inadequately governed by the provincial government offices headquartered in Lahore, and the people living in the Thar desert in Sindh by the provincial government officers headquartered in Karachi. The country experienced a glimmer of hope following the passage of the Local Government Acts by democratically elected provincial governments—Sindh in 2013 and Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), and Baluchistan in 2019. However, prospects for reform soon diminished.

At the start of 2019, local governments operated in each federating unit of Pakistan, though this would soon change. On January 27, 2019, the four-year tenure of local governments in Balochistan ended; on May 3, 2019, all local governments in Punjab were dissolved through legislation passed by the Punjab Assembly; and on August 28, 2019, the three-year tenure of local governments in KP also expired. Since, Pakistan has been without local governments as the incumbent party has yet to announce new election dates in any province, preferring to instead rule districts through handpicked bureaucrats. Unless there is sufficient demand for continuation of local governance in the country, this trend is likely to continue.

Please join the Atlantic Council’s South Asia Center and South Asia Democracy Watch on Monday, June 14 at 10:00 AM EST / 7:00 PM PKT for a conversation on the importance of local government institutions to improve governance in Pakistan.

This program will air on Monday, June 14 at 10:00 AM EST / 7:00 PM PKT on this page.

Featuring

Mukhtar Ahmed Ali

Executive Director

Center for Peace and Development Initiatives

Kaiser Bengali

Advisor

Government of Sindh

Vijayendra (Biju) Rao

Lead Economist, Development Research Group

World Bank

Ghazala Mansuri

Lead economist, Poverty Reduction and Equity Group

World Bank

Moderated by

Dr Shandana Mohmand

Cluster Leader and Research Fellow

Institute for Development Studies

