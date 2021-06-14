Webinar: The importance of inclusivity in the Afghan peace process

Following the appointment of US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad as well as a readiness to negotiate an agreement with the Taliban in 2018, the Afghan peace process gained considerable speed. This political momentum led to the mobilization of civil society organizations – in particular, women networks and activists, who welcomed the start of the talks but also remained cautious of what this peace could mean for Afghan society and its inclusion in the peace process.
Inclusivity is a difficult concept to deconstruct. First, every voice is important and must be heard, but not everyone can sit at the table. Second, in a peace process, local voices tend to be politicized by the parties and stakeholders involved, where each takes into consideration those views that support their mandate while rejecting the rest as un-representative.
The subsequent US-Taliban agreement illuminated a gap amidst the ongoing and impressive efforts of civil society actors. That gap was the absence of a technical mechanism that could act as an interface to bridge the track I negotiations with civil society, grassroots actors, and the rest of the Afghan population in a structured, systematic, and non-partisan manner. Calls for inclusion led to the creation of Afghanistan Mechanism for Inclusive Peace (AMIP).
Join the Atlantic Council’s South Asia Center and the Afghanistan Mechanism for Inclusive Peace (AMIP) on Thursday, June 24 at 10:00 AM US ET / 6:30 PM KBT for a conversation on the importance of an inclusive peace process in Afghanistan that truly reflects the people whom it represents.
Featuring
Masood Karokhail
Director and Co-Founder
The Liaison Office (TLO)
Mariam Safi
Founding Director
Organization for Policy Research and Development Studies (DROPS)
Sayed Hussain Anosh
Executive Director
Civil Society and Human Rights Network (CSHRN)
Lema Anwari
Core Member
Women’s Regional Network
Antje Herrberg
Senior Mediation Advisor
European External Action Service
Moderated by
Marika Theros
Non-Resident Senior Fellow
Atlantic Council’s South Asia Center
The South Asia Center serves as the Atlantic Council’s focal point for work on greater South Asia as well as its relations between these countries, the neighboring regions, Europe, and the United States.
The Afghanistan Mechanism for Inclusive Peace (AMIP) is an open, accessible, Afghan-driven mechanism that will provide a structured, neutral and non-partisan way for the Afghan public to play an active and central role in building a significantly more inclusive peace process and peace.
Related content
Wed, Apr 14, 2021
“Expediting” the peace process degrades the conceptual integrity of peace
The United States must realize that securing a peace as just as the Afghan war has been unjust will require time. Degrading the conceptual integrity of peace has meant a dilution of the moral force behind the peace process.
SouthAsiaSource by
Mon, Mar 8, 2021
The war on Afghanistan’s journalists
In recent months, Afghan journalists and media workers have been subjected to unprecedented levels of attacks. In just four months, twelve journalists have been killed and many more have been targeted. The chilling effect of this violence is the creation of a kind of fear that we have never felt before.
SouthAsiaSource by
Thu, Feb 25, 2021
Afghans’ views on the Doha peace process and the Biden administration’s review of the US-Taliban peace agreement
Over the last two years, many experts in Afghanistan and the international community have increasingly viewed the 2020 US-Taliban peace deal to be largely skewed to advantage the Taliban. The Biden administration’s step to review the agreement has thus been welcomed by many. In this blog, five Afghans who have lived under the increased threats and violence of the past year share their perspectives.
SouthAsiaSource by