What is the key to national prosperity?

The importance of governance reform to promote local law and order conditions conducive to private enterprise and entrepreneurship cannot be understated. Mr. Raza Hasan’s book, Prosperity for All Nations: A Call to Action, highlights the need for effective, open, and responsive democratic government structures to help developing countries like Pakistan, and argues that national prosperity is achieved through a distributed governance structure and collective decision-making. To the author, developing nations have failed to enforce laws or the separation of powers, a dynamic that hinders economic growth. Rather, government structures and an open, responsive government are critical to increase a nation’s prosperity.
This pre-recorded roundtable discussion brought together successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders with a wide range of experiences to share.
Featuring
Dr Murad Ali
Assistant Professor
University of Malakand
Dr Aqdas Afzal
Program Director and Assistant Professor
Habib University
Dr Mujtaba Isani
Research Associate, University of Mannheim
Dr Yasser Kureshi
Postdoctoral Fellow, Trinity College and the Programme for the Foundations of Law and Constitutional Government at the University of Oxford
Raza Hasan
Founder
Prosperity Web
Ameena Saiyid
Founder, Lightstone Publishers Pakistan;
Former Managing Director, Oxford University Press Pakistan
Moderated by
Shuja Nawaz
Distinguished Fellow
Atlantic Council’s South Asia Center
