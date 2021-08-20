What is the key to national prosperity?

A man crosses a road as the sun sets in Islamabad December 31, 2011. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood (PAKISTAN - Tags: SOCIETY ENVIRONMENT TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

The importance of governance reform to promote local law and order conditions conducive to private enterprise and entrepreneurship cannot be understated. Mr. Raza Hasan’s book, Prosperity for All Nations: A Call to Action, highlights the need for effective, open, and responsive democratic government structures to help developing countries like Pakistan, and argues that national prosperity is achieved through a distributed governance structure and collective decision-making. To the author, developing nations have failed to enforce laws or the separation of powers, a dynamic that hinders economic growth. Rather, government structures and an open, responsive government are critical to increase a nation’s prosperity.

This pre-recorded roundtable discussion brought together successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders with a wide range of experiences to share.

Featuring

Dr Murad Ali

Assistant Professor

University of Malakand

Dr Aqdas Afzal

Program Director and Assistant Professor

Habib University

Dr Mujtaba Isani

Research Associate, University of Mannheim

Dr Yasser Kureshi

Postdoctoral Fellow, Trinity College and the Programme for the Foundations of Law and Constitutional Government at the University of Oxford

Raza Hasan

Founder

Prosperity Web

Ameena Saiyid

Founder, Lightstone Publishers Pakistan;

Former Managing Director, Oxford University Press Pakistan

Moderated by

Shuja Nawaz

Distinguished Fellow

Atlantic Council’s South Asia Center

The South Asia Center serves as the Atlantic Council’s focal point for work on the region as well as relations between these countries, neighboring regions, Europe, and the United States. explore the program

Related content