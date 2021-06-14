Expert React: The key takeaways from the Biden-Erdoğan Meeting

Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan speaks with U.S. President Joe Biden during a plenary session at a NATO summit in Brussels, Belgium, June 14, 2021. Olivier Matthys/Pool via REUTERS

On June 14, on the sidelines of the NATO Summit in Brussels, US President Joe Biden and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held their first in-person meeting since Biden’s election. But it was far from their first encounter; Biden and Erdoğan have known each other for years, meeting on several occasions during Biden’s tenure as vice president.

Speaking after its conclusion, Erdoğan described the meeting as “fruitful and sincere,” saying the two leaders discussed the differences between the two countries as well as areas of cooperation. The topics covered reportedly ranged from Afghanistan and Syria to defense issues and bilateral trade.

Below, Atlantic Council experts offer their take on the significance of the meeting and what it signals about where US-Turkey relations are headed next.

Defne Arslan: A dialogue channel has officially been opened

Matthew Bryza: Personal dynamics can provide a basis for bilateral breakthroughs

A dialogue channel has officially been opened

Today’s meeting between President Biden and President Erdoğan is a positive first step and a sign that the leaders of both countries understand the importance of the bilateral relationship.

I am very encouraged by President Erdoğan’s remarks following his meeting with President Biden. It looks like they had the opportunity to discuss topics of mutual interest as well as issues of disagreement. The most important outcome of this meeting is that a dialogue channel has been opened, and both sides reiterated their mutual dependence on each other as NATO allies.

The United States is a global superpower and Turkey’s most important ally, while Turkey is an increasingly important regional player and the only NATO ally in the Middle East that is also pushing back against Russian influence and adventurism across the region.

If the US and Turkey can come to an understanding or set aside their complicated differences, including on the S-400 missile system and F-35 program, it can open the door for deepening cooperation on Iran, Ukraine, the Caucasus, Libya, Syria, and Afghanistan—and on enhancing their economic partnership, from investment and trade to energy.

— Defne Arslan, director of the Atlantic Council IN TURKEY program

Personal dynamics can provide a basis for bilateral breakthroughs

Rather than yielding breakthroughs on specific disputes, this initial meeting between Presidents Biden and Erdoğan was instead a chance to establish personal chemistry.

This is no small achievement. Personal chemistry between national leaders can prove crucial in cutting through long-entrenched bureaucratic and political positions to generate new and positive momentum in bilateral relations.

Hopefully, the revitalized personal connection between Biden and Erdoğan will now facilitate progress on issues such as maritime boundary disputes in the Eastern Mediterranean; bolstering Ukraine’s defenses; deterring further Russian military adventurism from Libya and Syria to the Black Sea and South Caucasus; and Afghanistan.

And after generating positive momentum on these issues, maybe Erdoğan and Biden can return to more intractable issues, such as Turkey’s purchase of Russia S-400 air defense systems and US partnership with the YPG militia in Syria.

Granted, even after this positive personal meeting with his Turkish counterpart, President Biden will initially face strong political opposition in Washington to embracing Turkey again as a strategic partner.

But if President Erdoğan can contain his disappointment should President Biden not YET be ready to declare a “new era in Turkey-US relations,” warmer personal relations between the two national leaders can lay the foundation for serious diplomatic work in a new spirit of cooperation rather than confrontation.

— Amb. Matthew J. Bryza, nonresident senior fellow at the Global Energy Center, Eurasia Center, and Atlantic Council IN TURKEY program; former US ambassador to Azerbaijan; former deputy assistant secretary of state for Europe and Eurasia

The views expressed in TURKEYSource are solely those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Atlantic Council, its staff, or its supporters.

Further reading