Expert React: The key takeaways from the Biden-Erdoğan Meeting

On June 14, on the sidelines of the NATO Summit in Brussels, US President Joe Biden and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held their first in-person meeting since Biden’s election. But it was far from their first encounter; Biden and Erdoğan have known each other for years, meeting on several occasions during Biden’s tenure as vice president.
Speaking after its conclusion, Erdoğan described the meeting as “fruitful and sincere,” saying the two leaders discussed the differences between the two countries as well as areas of cooperation. The topics covered reportedly ranged from Afghanistan and Syria to defense issues and bilateral trade.
Below, Atlantic Council experts offer their take on the significance of the meeting and what it signals about where US-Turkey relations are headed next.
Defne Arslan: A dialogue channel has officially been opened
Matthew Bryza: Personal dynamics can provide a basis for bilateral breakthroughs
A dialogue channel has officially been opened
Today’s meeting between President Biden and President Erdoğan is a positive first step and a sign that the leaders of both countries understand the importance of the bilateral relationship.
I am very encouraged by President Erdoğan’s remarks following his meeting with President Biden. It looks like they had the opportunity to discuss topics of mutual interest as well as issues of disagreement. The most important outcome of this meeting is that a dialogue channel has been opened, and both sides reiterated their mutual dependence on each other as NATO allies.
The United States is a global superpower and Turkey’s most important ally, while Turkey is an increasingly important regional player and the only NATO ally in the Middle East that is also pushing back against Russian influence and adventurism across the region.
If the US and Turkey can come to an understanding or set aside their complicated differences, including on the S-400 missile system and F-35 program, it can open the door for deepening cooperation on Iran, Ukraine, the Caucasus, Libya, Syria, and Afghanistan—and on enhancing their economic partnership, from investment and trade to energy.
— Defne Arslan, director of the Atlantic Council IN TURKEY program
Personal dynamics can provide a basis for bilateral breakthroughs
Rather than yielding breakthroughs on specific disputes, this initial meeting between Presidents Biden and Erdoğan was instead a chance to establish personal chemistry.
This is no small achievement. Personal chemistry between national leaders can prove crucial in cutting through long-entrenched bureaucratic and political positions to generate new and positive momentum in bilateral relations.
Hopefully, the revitalized personal connection between Biden and Erdoğan will now facilitate progress on issues such as maritime boundary disputes in the Eastern Mediterranean; bolstering Ukraine’s defenses; deterring further Russian military adventurism from Libya and Syria to the Black Sea and South Caucasus; and Afghanistan.
And after generating positive momentum on these issues, maybe Erdoğan and Biden can return to more intractable issues, such as Turkey’s purchase of Russia S-400 air defense systems and US partnership with the YPG militia in Syria.
Granted, even after this positive personal meeting with his Turkish counterpart, President Biden will initially face strong political opposition in Washington to embracing Turkey again as a strategic partner.
But if President Erdoğan can contain his disappointment should President Biden not YET be ready to declare a “new era in Turkey-US relations,” warmer personal relations between the two national leaders can lay the foundation for serious diplomatic work in a new spirit of cooperation rather than confrontation.
— Amb. Matthew J. Bryza, nonresident senior fellow at the Global Energy Center, Eurasia Center, and Atlantic Council IN TURKEY program; former US ambassador to Azerbaijan; former deputy assistant secretary of state for Europe and Eurasia
The views expressed in TURKEYSource are solely those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Atlantic Council, its staff, or its supporters.
Further reading
Thu, Apr 29, 2021
Turkey and the new Libyan government: continuity, change, and new opportunities
The new Libyan leadership’s early moves on the international stage demonstrate its openness to engaging with all actors. Interim Prime Minister Abdel Hamid Dbeibeh’s government’s closest and most important international partner is Turkey, which, driven by strategic interests has continued to support the internationally recognized Libya government.
TURKEYSource by
Mon, Apr 5, 2021
The end of the Gulf rift may not signal the end of Turkey-Qatar relations
Early this year, changing regional power balances drove Qatar and the GCC bloc to a normalization agreement, almost four years after the imposition of an embargo on Qatar. During that time, Qatar and Turkey developed an increasingly close and multifaceted relationship. Although cutting military ties between Qatar and Turkey had been on the original list of demands issued by the Saudi led bloc, don’t expect any in Turkey-Qatar relations.
TURKEYSource by
Thu, Mar 18, 2021
How to end the US-Turkey dialogue of the deaf
With Trump and his special affinity for Erdoğan gone, one would predict that the US-Turkey bilateral relationship would become more complicated. But rather than hunkering down for more confrontation, Erdoğan has opened the door for a reset of US-Turkey relations.
TURKEYSource by Matthew Bryza