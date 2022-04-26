Episode 4: “Military Dilemmas in the Arctic”

“From a security perspective,” Dr. Auerswald argues, “the Arctic is the shortest path between Russia and the US.” The European Arctic, “is a possible conflict zone should Russia decide to escalate the current Ukrainian conflict…in an effort to flank NATO militarily.”

His recently published report, “All security is local,” assesses the Arctic defense policies of Canada, Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden in greater detail.

Image: Norway, Rena, 2022-03-26. Dismantling of the decontamination chain for military personnel who have been in contact with an area contaminated with CBRN products by soldiers of the 2nd Dragons Regiment. Exercise Cold Response 2022. This high-intensity multinational exercise takes place in an Arctic environment and brings together some 23 NATO and partner countries. It aims to test their ability to work together in cold weather across Norway. Photo Frederic Petry / Hans Lucas. Norvege, Rena, 2022-03-26. Demontage par les militaires du 2eme regiment de Dragons NRBC (Nucleaire, Radiologique, Biologique et Chimique) de le chaine de decontamination du personnel militaire ayant ete au contact d une zone contaminee aux produits NRBC. Exercice Cold Response 2022. Cet exercice multinational de haute intensite se deroule dans un environnement arctique et rassemble pres de 23 pays de l OTAN et partenaires de l Alliance. Il vise a tester leur capacite a travailler ensemble par temps froid a travers la Norvege. Photographie Frederic Petry / Hans Lucas.No Use France.