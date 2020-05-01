Zelenskyy’s foreign policy: One year in

Listen on

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy swept into office on the promise that he would do three things: Make Ukraine rich, slay corruption, and finally bring peace to Ukraine’s east by getting Russian President Vladimir Putin to withdraw his forces from the Donbas. A year after his administration began—and an eventful year, at that—how has Zelenskyy done?

This is the beginning of a two-part series looking at Zelenskyy’s first year. This episode, John Herbst, former US Ambassador to Ukraine and the director of the Atlantic Council’s Eurasia Center, and Dr. Hanna Shelest, the director of security studies at the Foreign Policy Council Ukrainian Prism give insight into Zelenskyy’s foreign policy, diving into questions of Zelenskyy’s efforts at peace, allegations of his top advisor’s business ties to the Kremlin, and what lies ahead for Kyiv on the world stage.

