Zelenskyy’s foreign policy: One year in
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy swept into office on the promise that he would do three things: Make Ukraine rich, slay corruption, and finally bring peace to Ukraine’s east by getting Russian President Vladimir Putin to withdraw his forces from the Donbas. A year after his administration began—and an eventful year, at that—how has Zelenskyy done?
This is the beginning of a two-part series looking at Zelenskyy’s first year. This episode, John Herbst, former US Ambassador to Ukraine and the director of the Atlantic Council’s Eurasia Center, and Dr. Hanna Shelest, the director of security studies at the Foreign Policy Council Ukrainian Prism give insight into Zelenskyy’s foreign policy, diving into questions of Zelenskyy’s efforts at peace, allegations of his top advisor’s business ties to the Kremlin, and what lies ahead for Kyiv on the world stage.
Related reading
Thu, Apr 30, 2020
Broadening Ukraine’s foreign policy horizons in the post-coronavirus world
Ukraine’s foreign policy has traditionally focused on the choice between Russia and the West, but the country could benefit from a more global approach to diplomacy with clearly defined regional strategies.
UkraineAlert by
Thu, Apr 23, 2020
Does Putin want peace?
The election of Volodymyr Zelenskyy as Ukraine’s new president in April 2019 raised hopes of a breakthrough towards peace in the country’s war with Russia. One year on, it is clear that only Putin can end the conflict.
UkraineAlert by
Mon, Apr 13, 2020
Does Zelenskyy’s Ukraine still want to join NATO?
Since the onset of Russian aggression in 2014, Ukraine has pursued closer ties with NATO. However, recent changes at the Ministry of Defense have raised concerns over Ukraine’s continued commitment to NATO integration.
UkraineAlert by
Related experts
The Eurasia Center’s mission is to enhance transatlantic cooperation in promoting stability, democratic values and prosperity in Eurasia, from Eastern Europe and Turkey in the West to the Caucasus, Russia and Central Asia in the East.
Follow us on social media