Elections France Trackers and Data Visualizations French Election Dashboard: Everything you need to know about the presidential race By Lisa Homel, Emma Nix, Nancy Messieh

On Sunday, April 10, French citizens head to the polls and take the first step to elect France’s next leader. If no candidate wins an outright majority, the two leading candidates will go to a runoff on Sunday, April 24. With reelection up for grabs for President Emmanuel Macron against a slate of rivals, the Europe Center breaks down the race.

Aggregate polling

First-round voting According to the latest polling, incumbent President Emmanuel Macron holds a five-point lead over long-time rival Marine Le Pen. Macron – Le Pen runoff scenario In the likely runoff scenario between Macron and Le Pen, there is a six-point spread between the two candidates.

The candidates on the issues

The following quotes come from the candidates’ official Twitter accounts.

Domestic priorities

Explore some of the domestic drivers of the presidential race.

Cost of living In the French debate, it’s often called pouvour d’achat (purchasing power). How far can a citizen stretch a euro? As the global economy enters a turbulent period, French voters are nervous about their standard of living. Social protection Social protection efforts range from healthcare to retirement. In this election, the age of retirement, pensions, and access to medical care are key issues. Some of the candidates mention “annuities” which refers to each year a worker contributes to their pension fund. Immigration Though not as dominant as in previous years, immigration is featuring in this election as well. A sizable tranche of voters remain concerned about its impacts on domestic security and French culture. Though not as dominant as in previous years, immigration is featuring in this election as well. A sizable tranche of voters remain concerned about its impacts on domestic security and French culture. Crime and safety Domestic terrorism and crime (referred to in French coverage as délinquance) are of top concern to voters. Domestic terrorism and crime (referred to in French coverage as délinquance) are of top concern to voters. Social justice Societal inequality in the French debate (inégalités sociales) refers to the unfair or discriminatory treatment of minority groups due to their race, ethnicity, gender, sexuality, religion, etc. This is a polarizing topic and central to the platforms of some of the candidates. Societal inequality in the French debate (inégalités sociales) refers to the unfair or discriminatory treatment of minority groups due to their race, ethnicity, gender, sexuality, religion, etc. This is a polarizing topic and central to the platforms of some of the candidates. Climate The candidates agree on the importance of protecting the natural environment but opinions vary significantly on the extent to which climate protection should impact industry, the economy, and the everyday lives of French citizens. The candidates agree on the importance of protecting the natural environment but opinions vary significantly on the extent to which climate protection should impact industry, the economy, and the everyday lives of French citizens.

International priorities

Learn more about the candidates’ positions on issues of interest to international observers.

Ukraine The Russian invasion of Ukraine is set to redefine the European security order, and has initially unified Europeans in their response. The candidates have different opinions on France’s role in responding to the war, however. The Russian invasion of Ukraine is set to redefine the European security order, and has initially unified Europeans in their response. The candidates have different opinions on France’s role in responding to the war, however. NATO As a NATO Ally, France is part of the integrated military command structure and is expected to work with other Allies on defense issues. However, there is serious disagreement among the candidates on the value of NATO and if France should even remain in the Alliance. As a NATO Ally, France is part of the integrated military command structure and is expected to work with other Allies on defense issues. However, there is serious disagreement among the candidates on the value of NATO and if France should even remain in the Alliance. European Union One important topic in this campaign is how France can maintain its sovereignty and what role it should play within the European Union. Defense The European security landscape is changing rapidly following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, but the candidates have different ideas on what measures should be taken to protect France at home, and how involved France should be in international conflicts. The European security landscape is changing rapidly following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, but the candidates have different ideas on what measures should be taken to protect France at home, and how involved France should be in international conflicts. The France-US relationship France is America’s oldest ally, but also a persistent critic. After the AUKUS announcement and the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan, the candidates have different perspectives on the extent to which France should partner with the United States over pursuing their own strategic autonomy. France is America’s oldest ally, but also a persistent critic. After the AUKUS announcement and the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan, the candidates have different perspectives on the extent to which France should partner with the United States over pursuing their own strategic autonomy. Africa The French military had been in the Sahel for almost a decade to fight jihadism. In recent months, France has announced the end of its campaign in Mali and its ambition to forge a new strategy for engaging Africa. The French military had been in the Sahel for almost a decade to fight jihadism. In recent months, France has announced the end of its campaign in Mali and its ambition to forge a new strategy for engaging Africa. China French voters are divided on China. The candidates, too, are wary, but call for different approaches in response to China’s human rights abuses and its emerging alliance with Russia. French voters are divided on China. The candidates, too, are wary, but call for different approaches in response to China’s human rights abuses and its emerging alliance with Russia. Trade France is the European Union’s second largest economy but the candidates differ in their opinions of globalization and how much France should rely on trade over self-sufficiency. France is the European Union’s second largest economy but the candidates differ in their opinions of globalization and how much France should rely on trade over self-sufficiency.

The candidates in their own words

These word clouds illustrate which keywords appear most frequently in each candidate’s public addresses, tweets, and statements.

Methodology: The candidate quotes and word cloud data on this dashboard were compiled using each candidate’s own public addresses, tweets, and statements.

