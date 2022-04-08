April 8, 2022
French Election Dashboard: Everything you need to know about the presidential race
On Sunday, April 10, French citizens head to the polls and take the first step to elect France’s next leader. If no candidate wins an outright majority, the two leading candidates will go to a runoff on Sunday, April 24. With reelection up for grabs for President Emmanuel Macron against a slate of rivals, the Europe Center breaks down the race.
Meet the frontrunner candidates
With twelve candidates in the running, the field is crowded. We have focused on the top five candidates according to aggregate polling. The candidates are organized throughout this dashboard in descending order of their poll numbers as of April 6, 2022.
Aggregate polling
First-round voting
According to the latest polling, incumbent President Emmanuel Macron holds a five-point lead over long-time rival Marine Le Pen.
Macron – Le Pen runoff scenario
In the likely runoff scenario between Macron and Le Pen, there is a six-point spread between the two candidates.
The candidates on the issues
The following quotes come from the candidates’ official Twitter accounts.
Domestic priorities
Explore some of the domestic drivers of the presidential race.
Cost of living
In the French debate, it’s often called pouvour d’achat (purchasing power). How far can a citizen stretch a euro? As the global economy enters a turbulent period, French voters are nervous about their standard of living.
Social protection
Immigration
Crime and safety
Social justice
Climate
International priorities
Learn more about the candidates’ positions on issues of interest to international observers.
Ukraine
NATO
European Union
Defense
The France-US relationship
Africa
China
Trade
The candidates in their own words
These word clouds illustrate which keywords appear most frequently in each candidate’s public addresses, tweets, and statements.
Methodology: The candidate quotes and word cloud data on this dashboard were compiled using each candidate’s own public addresses, tweets, and statements.
