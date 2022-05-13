Ukraine Aid Tracker: Mapping the West’s support to counter Russia’s invasion

When Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, it believed that transatlantic resolve against its aggression would be fractured. But in the months since Russia began this war, the West has remained resolute, largely demonstrating a common understanding of the need to support Ukraine with military and humanitarian aid.

As the war drags on and the needs of the Ukrainian people and military grow more acute, the Europe Center is using open-source information to track the contributions from individual states across Europe and North America to support military and humanitarian efforts in Ukraine. The interactive maps below illustrate the unity of the West’s response in providing aid to Ukraine and include information detailing each country’s contributions since the start of the war (and even earlier, for some countries).

Click on a country for more details. Select a button to filter by NATO or European Union membership.

Military aid Filter by membership: All NATO EU

Humanitarian aid

Filter by membership: All NATO EU



Key takeaways

Opening rush: The biggest wave of aid from the West was sent immediately after Russia began its invasion on February 24. Within the first week, twenty-eight countries sent military aid and twenty-six countries sent humanitarian aid. Since then, aid packages have slowed down and become more spread out over time, but several countries are still sustaining their contributions. For example, fourteen countries sent military aid in the remainder of March, and twenty countries sent military aid in April.

Geography matters: As many Western countries rushed to prepare aid packages as soon as Russia invaded Ukraine, former Soviet or Warsaw Pact countries on the Eastern front generally responded more quickly and with more robust military aid. Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, the Czech Republic, and Poland were among the eight countries that had already sent Ukraine lethal military aid in the month before Russia invaded. Balkan countries, including Yugoslavia’s successor states, were less likely to provide military aid, with only three of the seven successor states sending lethal aid.

Humanitarian politics: Unsurprisingly, there are more Western countries readily sending humanitarian aid than military aid. While some countries wrote off sending any military aid at the beginning of the conflict (e.g., Hungary, Serbia, and Bulgaria), there is widespread support for sending humanitarian aid. Thirty-two countries are providing some form of military aid, while thirty-seven are providing state-sponsored humanitarian aid.

Comparative advantages: Most countries across the West are doing what they can to support Ukraine, with many relying on their own comparative advantages in choosing what aid to send. For example, Germany, the United Kingdom, and especially the United States are sending military aid packages (both lethal and non-lethal) to Ukraine more often than most other countries. Meanwhile, out of the ten Western countries not sending any military aid, nine have sent humanitarian aid.

Widespread solidarity: Despite a few countries still refraining from sending certain types of aid, it is clear that the conversation on whether and how to support Ukraine is happening in every capital on both sides of the Atlantic. Within countries, multiple ministries or branches of government are combining efforts to further assist civilians, often in partnership with non-governmental organizations, by gathering and sending humanitarian aid ranging from medicine and food to shelter supplies and rescue equipment to Ukraine. On military assistance, the West stepped up even more as the Ukrainian resistance proved itself. More countries have jumped in to send aid—including lethal aid—as Ukraine’s requests have evolved from defensive weapons towards heavy weapons and artillery.

Methodology

The data for these visualizations was collected from various online sources and includes the details of military and humanitarian aid sent to Ukraine since the beginning of 2022 from forty individual countries across Europe and North America. The dataset only includes aid sent to support military or humanitarian efforts in Ukraine and does not include aid sent to support efforts in nearby countries.

The military aid tracker categorizes countries by the type of military aid they have sent—whether that means lethal aid, non-lethal aid, both, or neither. The humanitarian aid tracker shows only state-sponsored aid, not private donations.

Explore the full dataset:

Image: Lithuania's military aid including Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, delivered as part of the security support package for Ukraine, is unloaded from a ?17 Globemaster III plane at the Boryspil International Airport outside Kyiv, Ukraine, February 13, 2022. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko