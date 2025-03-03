Who is the international community sanctioning in Venezuela?

After Nicolás Maduro took power in Venezuela following the death of Hugo Chavez in 2013, he began to accelerate the consolidation of power and erosion of democratic institutions begun by his predecessor. In response to Venezuela’s authoritarian slide, the international community has imposed sanctions on individuals responsible for acts of corruption, human rights violations, and the breakdown of democratic rule.

The United States, Canada, and the European Union (EU) have led the way on these sanctions, and between them have created an extensive list of individuals who have seen their assets frozen, been denied visas, and been shut out of the financial order in these countries. This tracker provides an interactive tool to search the list by sanctioning country or individual, with the aim of highlighting gaps in sanctions between countries and visualizing the progression and composition of country-specific sanctions regimes.

Venezuela individual sanctions tracker

Explore the tracker below to see which individuals are sanctioned by which countries. Select the column titles to sort alphabetically or by country.

Coordinating sanctions with allies This graph does not include sanctions issued by all three countries in January 2025 in response to Nicolás Maduro’s illegitimate re-inauguration. The United States, with its current list of 202 designees, sanctions the most individuals linked to Venezuela’s political crisis. Canada currently sanctions 115, and the EU sanctions sixty-nine. Of the 202 US-sanctioned individuals, Canada sanctions eighty-three of the same individuals, while the EU sanctions fifty-eight. Forty-eight individuals are currently sanctioned by all three countries. Most of these were sanctioned by the United States months or years before they were sanctioned by Canada and the EU. During 2023 and 2024, there was almost no activity in adding individuals to their sanctions lists. This changed in late 2024 following the stolen presidential election.

Closing gaps in Venezuela sanctions In January 2025, the United States, Canada, and the EU announced new individual sanctions on Venezuelans involved in undermining democracy. The release of the sanctions coincided with Nicolás Maduro's re-inauguration for a third illegitimate term. These recent sanctions additions by all three countries are notable in demonstrating a coordinated opposition to Maduro's continued consolidation of power. Aside from five individuals sanctioned in December 2024, Canada had not added any individuals since 2019, and the EU had not added any individuals since 2021.

Almost all the sanctions announced by Canada and the EU were on individuals that the United States had previously sanctioned, adding to the cohesion of the Venezuela sanctions regimes. Greater consistency in sanctioning individuals creates a more potent sanctions network with a more tangible impact on those sanctioned.

US sanctions timeline: Major milestones

This graph does not include sanctions issued by the United States on January 10, the date of Nicolás Maduro’s illegitimate re-inauguration.

The Obama administration sanctioned seventeen individuals in the early years of Venezuela’s crisis, the first Trump administration sanctioned 135, and the Biden administration sanctioned 50. So far, the second Trump administration has not sanctioned any individuals linked to Venezuela’s crisis.

Classifications are based on the primary affiliation of the individual for the activities related to their designation on the SDN list. Political elites include officials currently or formerly holding formal offices, as well as individuals who have benefitted from political proximity, such as Maduro's stepsons. Economic elites include those who have engaged in corrupt financial dealings without holding formal office. Security and intelligence personnel include those currently or previously affiliated with various security and intelligence branches, including the DGCIM (military counterintelligence branch), SEBIN (intelligence branch), FANB (national armed forces), GNB (national guard), and PNB (national police). Who's on the US list?

The ‘other’ category includes individuals such as Colombian guerilla affiliates or Hezbollah-linked affiliates that do not fit our classifications as political or economic elites or former military and security personnel.

About the authors

Lucie Kneip is a program assistant at the Adrienne Arsht Latin America Center.

Geoff Ramsey is a senior fellow at the Adrienne Arsht Latin America Center.

Created in partnership with the Atlantic Council's Economic Statecraft Initiative.

