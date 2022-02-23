Hide

Week of February 18, 2022

Last week, the Adrienne Arsht Latin America Center sat down with Vice President of Ecuador, Alfredo Borrero to discuss post-pandemic recovery, and relations with the United States and China. The Europe Center looked at the future of the the European Union’s regulation of data through the Data Governance Act (DGA) with Member of European Parliament, Eva Maydell. Finally, the GeoEconomics Center invited Mu Changchun of the People’s Bank of China to discuss the cutting edge applications of digital currencies in Asia and China’s latest digital payment system—e-CNY.

Our President says—more Ecuador in the world, and more of the world in Ecuador. This way we can engage with the government of China.

ALFREDO BORRERO VEGA, Vice President of Ecuador
Online Event Thu, February 17, 2022 • 4:00 pm ET

A conversation with Ecuador Vice President Alfredo Borrero: Health, recovery, and regional outlook

A discussion on US-Ecuador relations and post-pandemic recovery.
Americas Coronavirus Latin America Politics & Diplomacy

This act needs to achieve two things; strengthen our research capabilities and our businesses, but also contribute to a strengthened economy in the long run.

Eva Maydell, Member, Committee on Industry, Research and Energy, European Parliament
Online Event Thu, February 17, 2022 • 11:30 am ET

The EU’s emerging data policy landscape

What is the future of the the European Union’s regulation of data? EU officials and data experts unpack the EU’s upcoming proposals on the use of data and its implications for transatlantic business.

Digital Policy Economy & Business Trade

It’s a very complex undertaking for us to develop such a complicated system (e-CNY) in a very large economy.

Mu changchun, director-general, people’s bank of china
Public Event Mon, February 14, 2022 • 7:00 pm ET

Atlantic Council-UC San Diego conference on digital currency in China and the Asia Pacific

A keynote discussion on the cutting edge applications of digital currencies in Asia with Mu Changchun of the People’s Bank of China, followed by an expert panel featuring Jeremy Allaire, He Yifan and Siddharth Tiwari.
China Digital Currencies Economy & Business

