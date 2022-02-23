Week of February 18, 2022

Last week, the Adrienne Arsht Latin America Center sat down with Vice President of Ecuador, Alfredo Borrero to discuss post-pandemic recovery, and relations with the United States and China. The Europe Center looked at the future of the the European Union’s regulation of data through the Data Governance Act (DGA) with Member of European Parliament, Eva Maydell. Finally, the GeoEconomics Center invited Mu Changchun of the People’s Bank of China to discuss the cutting edge applications of digital currencies in Asia and China’s latest digital payment system—e-CNY.

Related events

Our President says—more Ecuador in the world, and more of the world in Ecuador. This way we can engage with the government of China. ALFREDO BORRERO VEGA, Vice President of Ecuador

This act needs to achieve two things; strengthen our research capabilities and our businesses, but also contribute to a strengthened economy in the long run. Eva Maydell, Member, Committee on Industry, Research and Energy, European Parliament

It’s a very complex undertaking for us to develop such a complicated system (e-CNY) in a very large economy. Mu changchun, director-general, people’s bank of china

