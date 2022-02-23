Week of February 18, 2022
Last week, the Adrienne Arsht Latin America Center sat down with Vice President of Ecuador, Alfredo Borrero to discuss post-pandemic recovery, and relations with the United States and China. The Europe Center looked at the future of the the European Union’s regulation of data through the Data Governance Act (DGA) with Member of European Parliament, Eva Maydell. Finally, the GeoEconomics Center invited Mu Changchun of the People’s Bank of China to discuss the cutting edge applications of digital currencies in Asia and China’s latest digital payment system—e-CNY.
