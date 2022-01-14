Week of January 14, 2022

This week, catch two #ACFrontPage highlights from the GeoTech and Eurasia Center. Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak talks potential escalations in Ukraine by the Russian federation. Followed by Intel CEO, Patrick Gelsinger giving examples on the vital need for semiconductors in a post-pandemic era. Finally, Minister of State for Digital and Telecommunications of France, Cédric O explores France’s digital priorities for Europe in 2022.

Freedom, it’s in our blood, it’s our mentality. Independence is our mentality… the majority of people in Ukraine will defend our country. Andriy Yermak

Every aspect of human existence is becoming more digital… everything digital runs on semiconductors. Patrick Gelsinger

Europe has been lagging behind in terms of innovation… we need to get back into the race. Cedric O

