Week of January 14, 2022
This week, catch two #ACFrontPage highlights from the GeoTech and Eurasia Center. Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak talks potential escalations in Ukraine by the Russian federation. Followed by Intel CEO, Patrick Gelsinger giving examples on the vital need for semiconductors in a post-pandemic era. Finally, Minister of State for Digital and Telecommunications of France, Cédric O explores France’s digital priorities for Europe in 2022.
