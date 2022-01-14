Hide

Week of January 14, 2022

This week, catch two #ACFrontPage highlights from the GeoTech and Eurasia Center. Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak talks potential escalations in Ukraine by the Russian federation. Followed by Intel CEO, Patrick Gelsinger giving examples on the vital need for semiconductors in a post-pandemic era. Finally, Minister of State for Digital and Telecommunications of France, Cédric O explores France’s digital priorities for Europe in 2022.

Freedom, it’s in our blood, it’s our mentality. Independence is our mentality… the majority of people in Ukraine will defend our country.

Andriy Yermak
Online Event Fri, January 14, 2022 • 9:00 am ET

A conversation with Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak

AN #ACFRONTPAGE EVENT – How does the Office of the President of Ukraine interpret the outcome of the high-stakes meetings between the US, NATO, OSCE, and Russia? And what challenges does Ukraine see in dealing with this combination of Moscow’s ongoing war in Donbas and its threat of a major escalation?
Every aspect of human existence is becoming more digital… everything digital runs on semiconductors.

Patrick Gelsinger
Online Event Mon, January 10, 2022 • 10:00 am ET

A conversation with Intel CEO, Patrick Gelsinger

AN #ACFRONTPAGE EVENT – A conversation with Intel CEO, Patrick Gelsinger on harnessing unprecedented technological change for good.
Europe has been lagging behind in terms of innovation… we need to get back into the race.

Cedric O
Online Event Wed, January 12, 2022 • 10:15 am ET

Charting Europe’s 2022 digital agenda

Cédric O, France’s Minister for Digital and Telecommunications, joins the Europe Center to explore France’s digital priorities for Europe in 2022.

