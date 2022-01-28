Week of January 28, 2022
This week, the Transatlantic Security Initiative hosted an #ACFrontPage conversation with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on NATO’s response to Russia’s military buildup in and around Ukraine and renewed tensions in Europe. Also, catch the Eurasia Center’s event outlining likely scenarios for Russia’s new Ukraine invasion and the Europe Center’s event on how the new German government can push back against the growing Russian threat.
