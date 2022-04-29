Hide

Week of April 29, 2022

Last week, the GeoEconomics Center and the Centre for Policy Studies jointly hosted the future of UK banking and finance conference to convene senior British, US, and European leaders to discuss policy proposals concerning UK capital markets, taxation, and competitiveness. Also, the Eurasia and Scowcroft Centers hosted an #ACFrontPage event featuring US Senators Ben Cardin and John Cornyn to explore the United States’ efforts to support Ukraine’s defense against Russia’s full-scale invasion.

Whatever we’re going to build here, it needs to be sustainable, and long term sustainable. I’m certainly not an advocate for a bonfire of the regulations

Richard Gnodde, Chief Executive Officer
Goldman Sachs International
Online Event Thu, April 28, 2022 • 8:30 am ET

The future of UK banking and finance

A conference launching new research on UK financial competitiveness and the impact on the global economy featuring senior British, US, and European leaders across government, academia, and the private sector.
We’ve got to provide the defense capacities to other countries in the region that are at risk… Ukraine is not the only objective of Putin, he would love to take back the republics of the former Soviet Union.

Ben Cardin, US Senator (D-MD)
Online Event Fri, April 29, 2022 • 11:00 am ET

Will the US again be the arsenal of democracy? A conversation on lend-lease for Ukraine with US Senators Ben Cardin and John Cornyn

AN #ACFRONTPAGE EVENT – How can the US use military aid to more effectively enable Ukraine to defend itself against Russian aggression?

