Week of April 29, 2022
Last week, the GeoEconomics Center and the Centre for Policy Studies jointly hosted the future of UK banking and finance conference to convene senior British, US, and European leaders to discuss policy proposals concerning UK capital markets, taxation, and competitiveness. Also, the Eurasia and Scowcroft Centers hosted an #ACFrontPage event featuring US Senators Ben Cardin and John Cornyn to explore the United States’ efforts to support Ukraine’s defense against Russia’s full-scale invasion.