Events from week of August 26, 2022

The Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security takes a look at America’s departure from Afghanistan, one year later. As Afghanistan faces a grim and uncertain future, catch expert highlights on the consequences of the US withdrawal and what it meant for Afghanistan and the United States. Meanwhile, the Forward Defense Initiative explore the current state and future trajectory of the space industrial base.

How much courage and true grit it takes… to claw your way into an airport and somehow find your way to the United States. I want that person on my team.

ADM James Stavridis, USN (Ret),
Vice Chair, Global Affairs and Managing Director, The Carlyle Group
Online Event Tue, August 23, 2022 • 11:00 am EDT

One year later: Reflecting on America’s departure from Afghanistan

What has US withdrawal from Afghanistan meant for Afghanistan and the United States?

Afghanistan Conflict Human Rights Politics & Diplomacy

A lot of people within the walls of the Pentagon would be really surprised at the sense of urgency that the private sector really has.

Many vaughn,
Chief executive officer and founder, GXO, Inc.
Online Event Wed, August 24, 2022 • 2:00 pm EDT

State of the Space Industrial Base 2022: Advancing prosperity, sustainability, and US leadership in outer space

A conversation on the current state and future trajectory of the space industrial base.
Americas Defense Industry Security & Defense Space Security

The Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security works to develop sustainable, nonpartisan strategies to address the most important security challenges facing the United States and the world.

Forward Defense

Forward Defense, housed within the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, shapes the debate around the greatest military challenges facing the United States and its allies, and creates forward-looking assessments of the trends, technologies, and concepts that will define the future of warfare.

Afghanistan Conflict Middle East Security & Defense Space Security United States and Canada