How will Germany’s evolution in its foreign and security policy following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine be received by Germany’s Central and Eastern European neighbors? Can Germany improve its relationships with its European allies in the east, and can Central and Eastern Europeans count on German leadership in Europe? As Russia’s war in Ukraine continues, can Germany grow into a leadership role in Europe?

For this episode of #AtlanticDebrief, Europe Center nonresident senior fellow Damir Marusic speaks with Ambassador Rolf Nikel, Vice President of the German Council on Foreign Relations (DGAP) and the former German Ambassador to Poland, to discuss Germany’s relationship with Central and Eastern Europe and how Germany can play a productive role in the region, in Europe, and in the transatlantic relationship.

