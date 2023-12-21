IN THIS EPISODE

What are China’s economic trends and how do they impact Europe and the United States? Can Europe convince China to stop dumping cheaper exports onto the European market? What was the outcome of the recent EU-China summit? Is the window for action for the EU closing? When it comes to the green transition, will China continue to dominate the green manufacturing market? What does this mean for both US and European green industries?

On this episode of #AtlanticDebrief, Rachel Rizzo sits down with Atlantic Council’s GeoEconomics Center Associate Director Niels Graham to discuss his report on Chinese manufacturing overcapacity and impacts to EU and global green goods trade.

