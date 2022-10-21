IN THIS EPISODE

How will NATO evolve to implement the goals articulated in the Strategic Concept released this year? Has NATO changed its thinking to meet the challenges both in the Euro-Atlantic and Indo-Pacific? As the Alliance seeks to expand membership and deepen cooperation with like-minded partners, what will the organization need to consider as it looks to meet tomorrow’s challenges?

On this special episode of #AtlanticDebrief, Europe Center nonresident senior fellow Rachel Rizzo sits down with The Hon. Julianne Smith, US Ambassador to NATO, to discuss how NATO has changed since Russia’s war in Ukraine began and how might it continue to evolve in the medium and long term.

Check out more about the United States at NATO on YouTube @USNATO.

You can watch #AtlanticDebrief on YouTube and as a podcast.

MEET THE #ATLANTICDEBRIEF HOST

Europe Center Providing expertise and building communities to promote transatlantic leadership and a strong Europe in turbulent times. The Europe Center promotes the transatlantic leadership and strategies required to ensure a strong Europe. Explore the program

Related Experts: Rachel Rizzo