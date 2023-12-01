IN THIS EPISODE

The United Kingdom’s landmark Online Safety Act (OSA)—imposing obligations on user-to-user online services and search engines—received royal assent last month. What is the OSA designed to achieve? What are the types of companies in scope and how does the UK communications regulator, Ofcom, plan to ensure that platforms and search engines comply? How will Ofcom address issues of encryption, age assurance and right to privacy? And how will Ofcom work with other regulators in the UK and around the globe around these common issues?

On this episode of #AtlanticDebrief—in partnership with the Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensic Research Lab—Susan Ness sits down with Ofcom Chief Executive Dame Melanie Dawes to discuss Ofcom’s regulatory guidance on illegal harms.

You can watch #AtlanticDebrief on YouTube and as a podcast.

MEET THE #ATLANTICDEBRIEF HOST

Europe Center The Europe Center promotes leadership, strategies and analysis to ensure a strong, ambitious and forward-looking transatlantic relationship. Explore the program

Related Experts: Susan Ness