IN THIS EPISODE

Are we witnessing a deepening confluence of domestic campaign and foreign policy messaging on both sides of the aisle in the United States? How do transatlantic relations play into these different factions within the Republican party that might be divided on US foreign policy? Have European institutions such as NATO and the EU become to some degree targets in the US presidential election?

On this episode of #AtlanticDebrief, Rachel Rizzo sits down with President of Yorktown Solutions and former Republican campaign advisor Dan Vajdich to discuss the US elections and politics and implications for the future of transatlantic relations.

You can watch #AtlanticDebrief on YouTube and as a podcast.

MEET THE #ATLANTICDEBRIEF HOST

Europe Center The Europe Center promotes leadership, strategies and analysis to ensure a strong, ambitious and forward-looking transatlantic relationship. Explore the program

Related Experts: Rachel Rizzo