What is the state of the US-Polish relationship today? What are the challenges and opportunities present in the bilateral relationship? In what ways has the Polish view towards defense and security shifted over the past 30 years? What role can Poland play in the reconstruction of Ukraine?

On this special Warsaw Week episode of #AtlanticDebrief, Aaron Korewa sits down to discuss the importance of the US-Poland bilateral relationship with The Hon. Mark Brzezinski, Ambassador of the United States to the Republic of Poland.

