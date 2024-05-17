IN THIS EPISODE

What were the main outcomes of President Xi Jinping’s visit to Paris, Belgrade and Budapest? How successful was President Macron in demonstrating European unity on China? How concerned should the EU be with China’s economic and bilateral relationship with Hungary? What are the implications of growing Serbia-Chinese relations for the Western Balkans and the region’s European integration?

On this episode of #AtlanticDebrief, Jörn Fleck sits down with Valbona Zeneli, Europe Center Nonresident Senior Fellow, to discuss the significance and impact of Xi’s visit and implications for EU-China relations and transatlantic cooperation on China.

You can watch #AtlanticDebrief on YouTube and as a podcast.

ABOUT #BALKANSDEBRIEF

MEET THE #ATLANTICDEBRIEF HOST

Related Experts: Jörn Fleck and Valbona Zeneli