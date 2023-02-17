IN THIS EPISODE

What are Sweden’s main policy priorities during its EU Council Presidency? How will Sweden, as one of Europe’s more free trading nations, navigate the turn to industrial policy in Europe and lead the charge in boosting European competitiveness? What ways is the European Union changing to adapt to an uncertain geopolitical and economic future? How influential is the EU Council Presidency and how will Sweden lead in Europe on issues, including Ukraine, the green transition, trade, security and democracy?

On this episode of the #AtlanticDebrief, Ben Judah sits down with Cecilia Malmström, Nonresident Senior Fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, to discuss the main issues facing Europe as Sweden embarks on its EU Council Presidency.

