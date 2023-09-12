IN THIS EPISODE

What’s the best way to think about European identity and the EU? How do concepts of civic and ethnic nationalism play out in Europe today? As far-right parties increasingly reject Euroscepticism, how might the political landscape in the EU change? What could this mean for next year’s European elections?

On this episode of #AtlanticDebrief, Rachel Rizzo sits down with Hans Kundnani, Associate Fellow in the Europe Programme at Chatham House, to discuss his new book on European identity and its relationship with the European project.

You can watch #AtlanticDebrief on YouTube and as a podcast.

MEET THE #ATLANTICDEBRIEF HOST

Europe Center The Europe Center promotes leadership, strategies and analysis to ensure a strong, ambitious and forward-looking transatlantic relationship. Explore the program

Related Experts: Rachel Rizzo