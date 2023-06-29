IN THIS EPISODE

What were the main takeaways from the second round of the Greek parliamentary elections? What were the key political cleavages driving Greek voters? What are the implications of these elections on the future of democracy in Greece? And how will the new government seek to work with Europe and the United States as Greece continues to tackle challenges from climate change to migration?

On this episode of #AtlanticDebrief, Luka Ignac sits down with Katerina Sokou, Nonresident Senior Fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Europe Center, to discuss the Greek election results and implications for relations with the United States and Europe.

