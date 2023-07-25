IN THIS EPISODE

What is the role of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and why is it important? What are the ITU’s priorities on key issues relating to critical and emerging technologies? How does the ITU engage multi-stakeholder partnerships on these issues and what ways is the organization working closely with transatlantic partners and allies?

On this episode of #AtlanticDebrief, Fran Burwell sits down with Doreen Bogdan-Martin, Secretary-General of the ITU, to discuss the organization’s priorities and engagement in transatlantic and global tech debates.

