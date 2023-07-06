IN THIS EPISODE

What’s behind the EU’s push to regulate AI? What will the legislation require of companies who develop AI systems? With the trialogues underway, what are some of the key issues that will dominate interinstitutional negotiations? How did the introduction of ChatGPT change the way the European Parliament was looking at regulating AI? And what’s the relationship between regulation and innovation when it comes to AI technologies?

On this episode of #AtlanticDebrief, Fran Burwell sits down with Brando Benifei MEP, co-rapporteur of the EU’s AI Act, to discuss what the EU hopes to achieve with its legislative proposal.

You can watch #AtlanticDebrief on YouTube and as a podcast.

MEET THE #ATLANTICDEBRIEF HOST

Europe Center Providing expertise and building communities to promote transatlantic leadership and a strong Europe in turbulent times. The Europe Center promotes the transatlantic leadership and strategies required to ensure a strong Europe. Explore the program

Related Experts: Frances Burwell