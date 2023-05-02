IN THIS EPISODE

As the 2024 presidential election season starts, will Europe and transatlantic relations become campaign issues? How have partisan positions on the United States’ role in Europe and transatlantic relations evolved? And how have US domestic policies had unintended foreign policy consequences, such as with the Inflation Reduction Act?

On this episode of #AtlanticDebrief, Rachel Rizzo sits down with Ian Russell, Partner at Beacon Media, to discuss the upcoming US presidential election and how positions on Europe and NATO have changed in the Republican party since Trump’s presidency.

You can watch #AtlanticDebrief on YouTube and as a podcast.

MEET THE #ATLANTICDEBRIEF HOST

Europe Center Providing expertise and building communities to promote transatlantic leadership and a strong Europe in turbulent times. The Europe Center promotes the transatlantic leadership and strategies required to ensure a strong Europe. Explore the program

Related Experts: Rachel Rizzo